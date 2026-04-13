Virat Kohli Injury Update: Will Star Batter Be Fit in Time for RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 Clash?

Virat Kohli sustained an ankle injury.

RCB captain Rajat Patidar gave fans a Virat Kohli injury update following a confidence-boosting victory against Mumbai Indians (MI) last night in IPL 2026. Kohli batted in the first innings, but didn’t come to field during the chase due to an ankle injury he sustained while batting.

“I do not know yet, but I think he, I feel that he is okay right now,” Patidar said to brush aside any major concerns while providing Virat Kohli injury update in the post-match presentation.

A few sources also indicate that the legendary batter had a fever and an eye infection, but he chose to play with it. However, no official sources have confirmed it for now, and RCB would want him to regain full fitness as soon as possible.

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His recent health issues, along with an ankle injury, could be why Kohli didn’t look at his fluent best during his 65th IPL fifty, for which he took as many as 37 balls at the Wankhede Stadium. Among all the batters from both sides to have faced at least 10 deliveries in the game, he had the worst strike rate (131.58) and played around 31.57% dot balls during his stay.

Virat Kohli injury update: Will RCB batter be fit in time for LSG game?

While Rajat Patidar has provided a Virat Kohli injury update for now, concerns remain around his availability for RCB’s next fixture. The defending champions will face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at home on Wednesday (April 15).

There’s no official confirmation around his availability, but going by Rajat’s statement, Kohli should be fine by the time of the coming encounter. He has a couple of days to rest and recover for now.

However, RCB won’t rush him back to the action if he’s not 100% fit for the LSG encounter because the tournament is still in its early stages. The defending champions are in a good position, despite the loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR), with three wins in four games and currently sit third on the points table.

Hence, they can afford to rest Kohli for a match if he’s not completely fit, which would ensure his availability for the remainder of the tournament. Eventually, RCB will take a call on the match day after assessing his latest condition and taking inputs from the medical team.

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