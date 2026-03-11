Virat Kohli Trains With Gujarat Titans Assistant Coach Ahead of Joining RCB for IPL 2026

Virat Kohli trained with Naeem Amin, assistant coach of Gujarat Titans, before joining Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, which begins on March 28.

Virat Kohli has not yet joined the RCB squad in India, but he has started preparing in London, where he lives with his family. In a short Instagram video shared by him, the 37 year old was seen practicing at an indoor facility and discussing his game with Naeem Amin, assistant coach of Gujarat Titans.

Previously in Aug 2025, before the ODI series against Australia, Kohli trained with Naeem and thanked him for his help during an indoor net session.

Kohli last played a competitive match on January 18, 2026, against New Zealand in Indore. In that series, he scored 240 runs, including a century and a half century.

Having retired from T20Is and Tests, he is now only active in one format which is the ODIs. His last T20 match came in the Indian Premier League 2025 final.

Virat Kohli starred with the bat as RCB lifted IPL 2025 trophy

Virat Kohli played a key role for RCB in IPL 2025. In 15 matches, he scored 657 runs at an average of 54.75 and a strike rate above 140, including eight fifties. He was the third highest run scorer in the tournament and RCB’s top scorer.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru finished second in the league stage of the IPL 2025 with nine wins, four losses, and one no result in 14 matches.

They defeated Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 and later beat them again in the final to win their first ever title.

The former RCB captain is the all time leading run scorer in the IPL, with 8661 runs at an average of 39.54 and a strike rate of 132.85, including 8 centuries and 63 half centuries.

RCB confirm Bengaluru and Raipur as home venues for IPL 2026

With the schedule to be announced on March 12, it was earlier confirmed that RCB will play five of their home matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, while the other two games will be held at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.

It is also likely that they will host the opening match on March 28, as well as the playoffs and the final.

