Wanindu Hasaranga Injury Update: LSG To Search for Replacement Options After Concerns Grow About Sri Lankan Spinner’s IPL 2026 Availability

The Wanindu Hasaranga Injury Update comes at a crucial time for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season with the tournament still being in the early phase. This would give the franchise adequate time to figure out a good replacement option. The star Sri Lankan spinner who was acquired for INR 2 crores at the auction last December, has been on the sidelines since the T20 World Cup 2026, earlier this year.

Wanindu Hasaranga Injury Update: LSG to search for replacements

Hasaranga had played just one game at the ICC event before being ruled out with a tear in his left hamstring. The star all-rounder is yet to get his NOC from the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board, which casts further doubt on his availability for IPL 2026.

It is understood that most recently, he had a batting session at the Sri Lanka camp in Colombo late last week but did not bowl.

A source privy to the developments was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz, “We don’t have any concrete update on Wanindu Hasaranga.”

As things stand, due to a lack of clarity, LSG can consider looking at replacement options.

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Wanindu Hasaranga replacement options LSG can target in IPL 2026

For franchises to buy replacements, they can sign anyone from the RAPP (Registered Available Player Pool). This is the list of players who had registered for the auction but did not make it to the shortlist or went unsold.

Three players who LSG can target as Wanindu Hasaranga replacements-

Mujeeb Ur Rahman – The Afghanistan spinner went unsold after MI released him but can be a good option strengthen the LSG spin department.

– The Afghanistan spinner went unsold after MI released him but can be a good option strengthen the LSG spin department. Rehan Ahmed – The England youngster is a like-for-like replacement and the franchise can look at him as a long-term investment

– The England youngster is a like-for-like replacement and the franchise can look at him as a long-term investment Karn Sharma – Amongst Indian options, the veteran spinner can be a good backup buy with his wicket-taking abilities and umpteen IPL experience.

Wanindu Hasaranga in IPL

The 28-year-old enjoyed a remarkable three-year period with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) before playing for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) last season. During his time with the Bengaluru-based franchise, he took a total of 35 wickets across 26 matches.

His most successful IPL campaign to date was also with RCB, when he claimed 26 wickets in the 2022 season, finishing as the tournament’s second-highest wicket-taker. In his first year with the Royals, he delivered a solid performance as well, picking up 11 wickets in 11 matches.

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