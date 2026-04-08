When Will Cameron Green Start Bowling for KKR in IPL 2026? It is a question that Kolkata Knight Riders fans are asking since the star Australian all-rounder is yet to take up bowling responsibilities this season.

Now as KKR gear up for their next clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 9, the date of Green’s bowling return has been confirmed.

When Will Cameron Green Start Bowling for KKR in IPL 2026?

When Will Cameron Green Start Bowling for KKR in IPL 2026? It is now understood that the Aussie will return to bowling as soon as the upcoming KKR vs LSG clash.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, “Green is ready to bowl in a competitive situation.”

In the first three matches this season, the Aussie did not bowl. When KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane was quizzed regarding the same after their opener against Mumbai Indians (MI), he had hinted that the question should be directed towards Cricket Australia (CA). CA, almost immediately issued a clarification stating that Green’s workload is being managed due to a back issue and that he would resume bowling in ’10-12 days’, a fact that was evidently made clear to the KKR management.

Following the MI clash, Cameron Green was spotted bowling in the nets which sparked speculations of his bowling return but did not eventually in the end.

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How has Cameron Green not bowling affected KKR in IPL 2026?

Cameron Green was acquired by KKR for a staggering INR 25.2 crores at the IPL 2026 auction as a replacement for Andre Russell. He will thus need to deliver across departments, and will play a pivotal role if KKR have to lift their fourth title.

However, Green not bowling have been further compounded since KKR have already suffered multiple injury concerns to their pace department even before the start of the season. The likes of Harshit Rana and Akash Deep have been ruled out with knee and back injuries, respectively. Furthermore, amongst overseas pacers, Mustafizur Rahman had to be released due to political reasons while Sri Lankan speedster Matheesha Pathirana is yet to join the KKR squad and is rehabbing from a calf issue.

Although KKR have bought replacements, missing Green’s overs have limited the KKR bowling attack. Also, if he was bowling, KKR could drop someone like an Anukul Roy and play an extra batter in the lineup.

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