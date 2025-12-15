When Will IPL 2026 Start? Dates Finalised For Upcoming Edition

The 18th edition of the coveted tournament concluded in June 2025.

After the mini-auction fever settles down and franchises have a complete list of the players who would be in their arsenal, the focus would shift towards the next important question in line – When will IPL 2026 start? The tournament has not disappointed once again, in letting out the dates for the 19th edition of India’s festival.

The 19th edition of the coveted Indian Premier League (IPL) is scheduled to commence from March 26, 2026 and will be played till May 31, 2026. The tournament would kickstart after the T20 World Cup fever settles down. The tournament, which easily lasts more than two months due to the two teams being added a couple of years ago is set to entertain its fans for yet another season.

What would be a relief for the players is the two week gap between the conclusion of the T20 World Cup and the commencement of the Indian T20 league. Players would have the cushion of flying back home and coming back to India in order to join forces with their respective franchises. Workload management would be an important part for each player ahead of the season.

ALSO READ:

When Will IPL 2026 Start Showcasing India’s Talent?

For a tournament whose tagline reads ‘Yatra Pratibha Avsara Prapnoti’ (where talent meets opportunity), showcasing the cricketing talent that the country possesses would not be a real problem. Just like each of the previous 18 seasons, the Indian Premier League is set to take the fans on a roller-coaster yet again, with some exemplary performances from young talent.

Youngsters Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre have been retained by their respective franchises, and would be taking the field as a sure feature in the playing XI. Both the players have been instrumental in paving the way for the Indian U19 side in recent times, and have already made a name for themselves at the highest level. However, they would hope that they continue to impress.

To add to that, Kartik Sharma, a batter from Rajasthan has recently made headlines due to his power-hitting skills, which separate him from the rest. His domestic performances speak a lot about his shot-making ability, which has opened the door for the youngster for the selection trials with multiple franchises in the IPL ecosystem.

Another youngster amongst many others would be Traveen Mathew. The Chennai Super Kings have an eye on the Sri Lankan off-spinner. Though they would like to fill the void in the spin-bowling department after parting ways with Ravindra Jadeja (and Ravichandran Ashwin having retired from IPL), the Men in Yellow might like to acquire him and groom him for the future.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.