Where Should Cameron Green Bat in KKR Best XI After IPL 2026 Auction?

Cameron Green was one of KKR’s major signings in the IPL 2026 auction, bought for INR 25.20 crore.

After a disappointing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, where Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) finished eighth on the table, they will look to do better this time and qualify for the playoffs.

Cameron Green was one of KKR’s major signings in the IPL 2026 auction, bought for INR 25.20 crore. The team retained only 12 players from last season and added 13 new ones.

The Aussie all-rounder missed the last season due to injury. Overall, he has played 28 innings in the IPL, scoring 707 runs at an average of 41.58 and a strike rate of 153.69, including one century and two half-centuries.

Why No.3 is Best Spot for Cameron Green in KKR Best XI

In his T20I career so far, Green has mostly batted in the middle order, where he has scored 375 runs in 13 matches at an average of 46.87.

In T20s overall, he has scored 696 runs in 40 matches at an average of 36.63. His numbers at No.3 in particular are good, with a majority of 495 runs coming at an average of 38.07.

ALSO READ:

In the IPL, out of his 28 innings, he has batted at No.3 in 13 innings and scored 482 runs at an average of 43.81. Also, his two half-centuries in the IPL have come while batting at this position.

Green’s only T20 century came while batting at No.3 for Mumbai Indians against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2023. This further shows that Green is quite effective at No.3.

How Cameron Green Fits into KKR Batting Line-up

KKR can open with Ajinkya Rahane and Tim Seifert. If Green bats at No.3, he can use the powerplay and also score quickly in the middle overs. After him, Angkrish Raghuvanshi can bat, followed by Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, and Ramandeep Singh to finish the innings.

Sunil Narine, who earlier opened the batting for KKR, may have to bat lower down the order as his form dropped last season, which also affected the team’s performance. If Narine opens again, KKR will need to reshuffle their batting order, and players like Rinku Singh may get fewer balls to face. To keep a stable batting lineup, this combination looks suitable with Cameron Green at No.3.

KKR Best XI ft Cameron Green

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Matheesha Pathirana, and Varun Chakravarthy.

Impact Player: Vaibhav Arora.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.