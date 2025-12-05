Which Overseas Players Should MI Target At IPL 2026 Auction?

They will head into the IPL 2026 auction with a purse of INR 2.75 crore.

Getting their hands on the perfect overseas signing will be crucial for Mumbai Indians as they gear up for IPL 2026 auction. The five-time champions will look to make some tweaks in the MI squad 2026 and return to title contention. While they already possess a formidable mix of youth and experience, MI target players include a standout overseas match-winner.

With several world-class international players set to feature at the auction, the big question for fans and analysts alike is: Which overseas players should MI target at the IPL 2026 auction?

Delano Potgieter

Delano Potgieter stands out as one of the MI target options heading into the IPL 2026 auction. The South African all-rounder brings the kind of balance and impact MI desperately need, especially with the franchise operating on a tight auction purse.

A clean-striking left-handed batter and a reliable right-arm medium pacer, Potgieter had a breakout SA20 2025 season where he made history by becoming the first MI bowler and only the seventh bowler in T20 leagues to achieve a fifer, in a match against Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Potgieter’s historic 5/10 in just three overs won him the Player of the Match award as well.

With the bat, he can thrive as a high-intent middle-order presence, capable of accelerating instantly and adapting to different match situations. His ability to contribute in multiple roles makes him an ideal fit for MI between No.5 and 7. Not to forget that he has already played MI New York too in Major League Cricket, which means the franchise already trusts him, making it easier for him to be a part of the MI squad 2026.

Spencer Johnson

Now that Reece Topley and Lizaad Williams are released ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, the MI target will include options eyeing a dependable overseas quick who can bring stability in the crucial 7–15 over phase, an area where they struggled for control last season. This is exactly where Spencer Johnson fits in the MI squad 2026 seamlessly. The tall Australian left-arm pacer offers a rare blend of pace, steep bounce, and skiddy movement off the deck, making him a natural weapon through the middle overs.

Since his IPL debut in 2024, Spencer Johnson has played nine matches and has clinched five wickets, but those numbers only partially reflect his impact. For MI, Johnson could very well be the ideal overseas middle-overs specialist going into the IPL 2026 auction.

Matthew Forde

Matthew Forde is emerging as one of the most exciting pace-bowling all-rounders in the Caribbean circuit, and his skill set aligns perfectly with what the MI squad 2026 requires. With the ball, he offers sharp variations, intelligent use of the crease, and is particularly effective against left-handers. In the second T20I against New Zealand during their five-match T20I series, Forde put up an economic spell and conceded only 4.25 runs per over, and also scored a fiery 29 at an impressive strike rate of 223.08. Though still developing consistency, his potential is obvious.

With the bat, Forde has already showcased explosive hitting, including the joint-fastest ODI fifty and a game-changing cameo. MI can help the 23-year-old youngster hone his skills further and transform his game.

