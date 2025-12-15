Which Spinners Will Be Among Rajasthan Royals Targets At IPL 2026 Auction?

They released all three specialist spinners before the retention deadline.

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction approaches, the Rajasthan Royals targets list is likely to include several spinners after releasing all three specialists – Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesha Theekshana, and Kumar Kartikeya.

The RR remaining purse of INR 16.05 crore allows them to strengthen their spin attack after a disappointing 2025 season, where they lacked control and were expensive. Last season, RR spinners took the fewest wickets (65) and leaked runs at the second-highest economy rate of 9.96. As a result, RR IPL 2026 auction targets list will feature several wicket-taking spinners.

Amid RR’s possible move from Sawai Mansingh Stadium to Pune, their strategy to rely on spinners may be hampered, considering they may have to play at least four games away from their adopted home, Guwahati. The addition of Ravindra Jadeja in exchange for long-time captain Sanju Samson from the Chennai Super Kings indicates early signs behind it. Among the remaining nine spots to fill, the franchise aims to target at least two quality spinners.

Let’s take a closer look at the spin bowling options among Rajasthan Royals targets.

Ravi Bishnoi

Several teams are looking for a top leg-spinner at the IPL 2026 auction. Ravi Bishnoi’s leg-spin variation, with the googly as his stock ball, ability to take wickets, and his international experience make him a top priority in the Rajasthan Royals targets. Even though he has a higher base price and has shown some inconsistency recently, Bishnoi’s proven skills and his ability to bowl during the power play fit well with RR’s aggressive spin bowling strategy.

Rahul Chahar

Rahul Chahar could also be on RR IPL 2026 auction targets. He has played eight seasons so far and brings a lot of experience, backed by consistent performances in domestic cricket. This makes him a valuable player. He can perform well under pressure and offers control in the middle overs. With a career economy rate of 7.72, Chahar could be a cost-effective option for the Royals.

ALSO READ:

Shivam Shukla

Shivam Shukla is an interesting uncapped player who might be on the Rajasthan Royals targets. With several franchises looking for experience, if RR cannot secure the services of Chahar or Bishnoi, they can target Shukla to bring unpredictability to their lineup by adding a new player at the IPL 2026 auction. He boasts a decent T20 record, claiming 22 wickets in 17 matches at an average of 18.09 and an economy of 6.52, including two four-wicket hauls. In the nine matches of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025, the leg-spinner has claimed 14 wickets at an average of 14.92 and 6.74 economy, highlighting his wicket-taking ability.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.