Who Is Aman Rao? — Promising Hyderabad Batter That Could Be On Franchises’ Radar At IPL 2026 Auction

He struck 52* off 29 in the most recent fixture.

The IPL 2026 auction is just a couple of nights away, and the franchises will be in their final preparations for what could be an intriguing event in Abu Dhabi on December 16. Aman Rao Perala could be one of those fortunate players to secure an IPL contract. The mini auction is set to witness several domestic stars realising one of their dreams.

The mega auction is where you see the focus mainly on the top international cricketers. But in the mini auction, franchises have their work cut out because of the limited pool of top international stars. Scouts play a key role here as teams look to search for the hidden gems from domestic cricket. Aman Rao has all the makings of a potential star and could be on the radar of a few teams at the IPL 2026 auction

Meet Aman Rao Perala — The Hyderabad Batter With Promising Show In SMAT 2025

Aman Rao was one of the star performers in the Super League fixture between Mumbai and Hyderabad in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Chasing 132, he smashed 52 runs in just 29 deliveries at the top of the order as Hyderabad chased down the target in just 11.5 overs.

His knock had some magnificent shots as he struck five fours and three sixes. The flair with which he flicked Shardul Thakur for a six over deep midwicket on the very first ball highlighted the talent he possesses. He followed that up with a terrific backfoot drive on the second ball. He took 24 runs off the first over to get his team off to a flying start.

6⃣,4⃣,4⃣,6⃣,4⃣



🎥 A fiery start to Hyderabad's run chase in the very first over, courtesy of Aman Rao. 👏



Hyderabad win the contest against Mumbai by nine wickets in Pune.



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/RxwfJDx3Ud#SMAT | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/jsUrECFWGF — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 12, 2025

The 21-year old has played nine games in the SMAT, scoring 274 runs at an average of 39 and strike rate of 163. He had hit 67 not out off 42 on his debut in the previous edition of the tournament.

His talent has been evident from a young age. In the 2023 U19 Vijay Merchant Trophy, he hit 267 runs from just three innings at a strike rate of 130. Aman smashed 21 sixes in those three innings. Crisp strokeplay with great timing are the best indicators of potential, and he seems to have it in abundance.

ALSO READ:

Which Teams Could Pick Him At IPL 2026 Auction?

Aman Rao doesn’t have much experience in the shorter format but he is young and looks very promising. He is in the set UBA2 (uncapped batters) in the trimmed IPL 2026 auction player list with a base price of INR 30 lakhs.

🚨Player To Watch Out For🚨



🌟Aman Rao – Hyderabad🌟



🏏U19 Cooch Behar Trophy – 5 Innings, 409 runs, 102.25 avg, 76.02 strike rate,53 fours & 13 sixes



🏏U19 Vijay Merchant Trophy – 3 Innings,267runs, 89.00avg, 130.24 strike rate, 16 fours & 21 sixes#CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/qSBn0VeDJI — Indian Domestic Cricket Forum – IDCF (@IDCForum) August 16, 2023

In the ongoing SMAT 2025, he has shown that he is a fast starter at the top, and has aggressive intent. Given his high ceiling, multiple teams could be interested in him. Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are some of the teams that are looking for domestic batters. His home state franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad could also have eyes on him.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.