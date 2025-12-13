Who Is Khilan Patel? — Rising India U19 All-Rounder Making Headlines Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Indian cricket has produced many talented players over the years who are now making their mark on the world stage. One of the standout names in the domestic scene is Khilan Patel, a promising Under-19 all-rounder who is creating a buzz in his early career and could be on franchise target players list at IPL 2026 auction. Khilan has emerged as a key performer for the India Under-19 squad, delivering solid performances with both bat and ball.

Khilan Patel Makes Impact in Cooch Behar Trophy

Khilan had impressive outings in the 2024-25 Cooch Behar Trophy, showcasing both his skills and temperament. He made significant contributions with his left-arm spin and lower-order batting, playing a crucial role in multiple victories for his team.

Against Bengal, the 19-year-old recorded figures of 3 for 88 and 53/3 across two innings and scored a brisk 44 off 29 balls. In a fixture against Tamil Nadu, Khilan bowled long spells and returned figures of 55.1-164-5 and 8-6-1 while scoring a brisk 26 off 29 balls and 24 off 56 balls.

He carried the momentum against Bengal, snaring 4 for 74 and 2 for 72, along with valuable contributions of 24 (26) and 55 (43). He then secured five-wicket hauls in both innings (5/53 and 5/87) and hit a rapid 110 off 69 balls, showcasing his power-hitting ability.

ALSO READ:

Khilan Patel Proves His Mettle Across Formats

Khilan’s success isn’t limited to red-ball cricket. His performances in Youth games have also drawn attention. In four games, he has scored 36 runs at a strike rate of 150 while taking six wickets with an impressive average of 18 and an economy of 3.92, including a four-wicket haul. In two Youth Tests, Khilan has bagged eight wickets at an average of 15.12 and scored 75 runs at 37.50, showing consistency with both bat and ball and hinting at a bright future.

What sets Khilan Patel apart is his understanding of the game. His ability to read conditions, adjust his pace and line, and contribute with lower-order hitting distinguishes him from others.

With India still on the lookout for a dependable all-rounder, especially in Tests, Khilan could fill that role if groomed properly. Domestic coaches have praised his composure and work ethic, and Khilan Patel has emerged as one of the most exciting prospects from this season.

Khilan Patel Bolsters His Case for IPL 2026 Prospects

With his India Under-19 teammates already landing IPL contracts, Khilan’s consistent performances in the domestic circuit and Youth games may lead to a potential IPL contract for 2026. He has been slotted in the UAL6 set with a base price of 30 lakhs. Teams like Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad, seeking a spinner who can bat at high strike rate, could target Khilan Patel at the IPL 2026 auction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.