Who is Maramreddy Hemanth Reddy? The 23-Year-Old All-Rounder Bolstered His IPL 2026 Auction Prospects With Brisk Ton in SMAT 2025

As India continues to introduce talented cricketers to the world, Maramreddy Hemanth Reddy of Andhra is the new addition to the pool. The 23-year-old has taken a significant step early on in his career, smashing a match-winning hundred in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025 against the formidable Punjab side on December 14. This timely century would boost his IPL 2026 auction prospects.

Maramreddy Hemanth Reddy Smashes Scintillating Century in SMAT 2025

Maramreddy made his Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy debut last year against Arunachal Pradesh, coming in as an Impact Player for Karan Shinde. He bowled an economical spell, conceding just 11 runs off his four-over spell, underlining his value as a bowler.

Earlier this year, Maramreddy made his first-class debut for Andhra, but it didn’t go as expected. He managed just 29 runs off two matches at an average of 9.66 and bowled four overs. These modest results could have been seen as a setback, but Hemanth used the experience to improve his game.

Playing his second T20 match for Andhra, the all-rounder blasted an unbeaten 109 off 53 balls against Punjab, steering Andhra to a nervy five-wicket win with one ball to spare after his side was reeling at 12/3 at one stage. His innings was laced with 11 fours and seven towering sixes at a strike rate of 205.66, highlighting both his power-hitting ability and composure under pressure. Although Hemant failed to pick a wicket in his two overs and gave away 21 runs, he displayed his ability to contribute with the ball, adding depth to the bowling attack.

Relive 🎥



A fabulous knock under pressure 💪



M Hemanth Reddy smashed a magnificent 109*(53) to help Andhra chase down 206 against Punjab after they were reeling at 56/5 👌



Scorecard ▶️https://t.co/ninIhnJLMU#SMAT | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/2JcohRz78m — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 14, 2025

In the process, Maramreddy stitched a record 155-run partnership off just 71 balls for the sixth-wicket or below along with Sdnv Prasad. He was the aggressor in the unbeaten sixth-wicket stand, scoring 91 off 36 balls, and the latter contributed with 53 off 35 balls.

Maramreddy Hemanth Reddy Lits Up Andhra Premier League, Eyes IPL 2026 Auction Bid

Maramreddy earned some confidence from the Andhra Premier League (APL) 2025 campaign. Representing Godavari Titans, he found his rhythm back, amassing 117 runs in five matches at a rapid strike rate of 180. His standout performance came against the Bezawada Tigers, where he scored a 22-ball 60 with five sixes and five fours. The innings caught the eyeballs of local selectors and scouts who were closely watching emerging talent.

His recent centuries couldn’t have come at a better time, as the upcoming IPL 2026 auction in Abu Dhabi is two days away (December 16). Multiple franchises might have him on their target players list as they look to strengthen their squads, with a nice blend of youth and experience. Slotted in the UAL7 set with a base price of INR 30 lakh, Maramreddy could attract bids from franchises like Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad, which are seeking a domestic batter who can chip in with leg-spin in middle overs.

