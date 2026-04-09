Who is Mukul Choudhary? Meet the 21-year-old INR 2.60 crore LSG signing after intense interest from Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians

Mukul Choudhary will play for LSG for IPL 2026.

Lucknow Super Giants added one of the most talked-about young names from the domestic circuit to their squad at the IPL 2026 mini-auction in Abu Dhabi, snapping up Rajasthan wicketkeeper-batter Mukul Choudhary for a hefty INR 2.60 crore. Just two years into his domestic career, the 21-year-old’s rapid rise was underlined by strong interest from Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians, before LSG won the bidding war.

Rajasthan Royals had started the bid for Choudhary at his base price of 30 lakhs, after which the Mumbai Indians joined them as well. It was when the Mumbai Indians exited the bid at 90 lakhs that Lucknow joined in. Rajasthan exited the bid at 2.4 crores, and Lucknow finally bagged the 21-year-old at 2.6 crores.

Fresh off a match-winning knock against Delhi in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Choudhary’s signing has quickly sparked curiosity around who he is and why franchises were willing to invest big in one of India’s emerging talents.

Who is Mukul Choudhary?

Born on 6th August 2004 in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, Mukul Dalip Choudhury’s love for cricket began at a young age. Growing up in a region with limited cricketing infrastructure, he learned the game in local grounds and quickly stood out for his natural batting ability and sharp keeping skills. It did not take long for Mukul to realize that cricket wasn’t just a hobby, it became a passion that shaped his everyday life and dreams from early on.

Although he did not come from a sporting household, Mukul’s family encouraged his youthful dreams, helping him balance studies with long hours of practice and travel for matches across the state. He worked his way through age-group cricket to represent Rajasthan in domestic competitions, showcasing his talent in both wicketkeeping and batting.

Mukul Choudhary Early Days

Mukul Choudhary first caught attention through his performances in BCCI age-group competitions, where he emerged as one of Rajasthan’s standout batters. In the Men’s U-23 State A Trophy, he staged a prolific run, smashing runs with remarkable consistency and intent. The tournament included successive hundreds, highlighted by a commanding unbeaten 147, and he ended the campaign with 617 runs at a staggering average of 102 and a strike rate of 142.29. Those numbers underlined not just his consistency but also his ability to take the attack to the bowlers, while controlling the innings.

ALSO READ:

Mukul Choudhary Key Stats

Choudhary made his first-class debut for Rajasthan against Chhattisgarh in January 2023, but his early outings in first-class cricket have been a work in progress. Across three matches, he has managed 51 runs at an average of 12.75, with a top score of 45, underlining that the longer format is still a space where he is finding his feet.

On the other hand, Choudhary has made a far stronger impression in T20 cricket. He debuted in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Jharkhand in October 2023 with a confident 35 as an opener and has since smashed 210 runs in seven matches at an impressive average of 42, including an unbeaten 62 that stands as his highest score in the format.

As for his wicketkeeping skills, Choudhary’s domestic record shows three catches in First-Class cricket, while in T20s he has been involved in ten dismissals, including nine catches and a stumping.

In the recent Syed Muhstaq Ali Trophy match against Mumbai, Mukul continued his impressive run after an early setback with the dismissal of Ram Chouhan in the second over. Although Ramnivas Golada and Deepak Hooda steadied the innings with a solid 103-run partnership, Rajasthan slipped to 112 for 3 in the 12th over. That is when Mukul stepped up and helped swing the momentum back in his side’s favour alongside Mahipal Lomror. The duo stitched together a fluent 89-run stand for the fourth wicket, powering Rajasthan to a commanding 216 for 4, with Mukul finishing unbeaten on a brisk 54 off just 28 deliveries.

Mukul Choudhary excited to learn from Rishabh Pant at LSG

In a recent interaction with Star Sports after getting bought by LSG, Mukul expressed clear excitement at the prospect of sharing the dressing room with Rishabh Pant in the IPL, calling it a massive learning opportunity for him.

The young wicketkeeper-batter said he relates to Pant’s fearless, hard-hitting style and sees him as a major source of inspiration. Acknowledging Pant’s stature in Indian cricket, Mukul admitted that playing alongside someone of his calibre would allow him to learn a great deal, both in terms of batting approach and mindset.

He further added that Pant’s journey motivates him, and that he hopes to grow into a similar impact player in the future by observing and learning from him closely at LSG.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.