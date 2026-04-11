Who Is Praful Hinge, Sunrisers Hyderabad Debutant Set to Feature in PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 Match?

Praful Hinge had enjoyed a stellar Ranji Trophy 2025 season.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have made two changes in their playing XI for the PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 clash. While Salil Arora have replaced Liam Livingstone in their line-up, debutant Praful Hinge has come in the place of Jaydev Unadkat. The fans are eager to know about the 24-year-old, who is set to make his debut appearance in the Indian Premier League.

Praful Hinge, the Rising Star from Vidarbha

Hinge is a right-arm medium-fast bowler from Vidarbha, whom the SRH management had acquired for INR 30 lakh in the IPL 2026 mini auction. The seamer holds prolific stats in the red-ball format, snaring 27 scalps in 10 First-Class matches, including a four-wicket haul. With 16 wickets in just six matches of the latest Ranji Trophy edition, he was also the third-highest wicket-taker for his domestic team.

Moreover, the SRH new recruit played a key role in Vidarbha’s maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy win. Hinge bagged five scalps in as many VHT 2025-26 appearances at an impressive economy rate of 6.06. However, the bowler has played in only one 20-over fixture so far.

But Hinge had also put up a decent display on his solitary T20 appearance. The pacer conceded only 23 runs in his four-over quota and dismissed Andhra Pradesh’s skipper Ricky Bhui in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match last season. Following this, the SRH management and fans will hope for a similar impactful show from Hinge on his IPL 2026 debut.

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Sunrisers Hyderabad Pile Up Massive Target in PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026

With only one victory in three fixtures, SRH are keen to turn around the momentum and register a few consecutive wins to stay alive in the IPL 2026 playoffs race. The swashbuckling pair of Travis Head (38 off 23) and Abhishek Sharma (74 off 28) notched up their first 100-plus partnership of the ongoing season to provide a blistering start to the Orange Army in the PBKS vs SRH fixture.

The Hyderabad outfit have won one and lost one game in their away matches so far. At the time of writing, SRH are at 206/4 after 18 overs, with Salil (2) and Heinrich Klaasen (34) at the crease.

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