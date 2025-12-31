Who Is Ravi Singh, Rajasthan Royals’ New Signing Dominating Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26?

His latest VHT 2025-26 stats read as 72, 88, 76, and 109*.

Uttar Pradesh’s youngster Ravi Singh, whom the Rajasthan Royals (RR) acquired for INR 95 lakh in the IPL 2026 auction, is currently making waves in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26.

The reigning Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), were also impressed by his performance in the trials before the mini auction. But after engaging in a bidding war with the Royals’, they backed out of the deal at INR 90 lakh.

Rajasthan Royals’ New Recruit Continuing SMAT Blitz in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

RR have been one of those franchises, that have identified raw talents from the domestic arena and nurtured them on the biggest stage of T20 cricket. They have provided many stars to the Indian team, including Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, and last season’s wonder kid, Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

The IPL 2026 might witness another Royals youngster, who is showcasing a prolific run in India’s domestic 50-over event. After four VHT 2025-26 matches, Ravi is the fourth-highest run-getter of the edition, scoring 345 runs at a strike rate of 129.69, including an unbeaten century and three seventy-plus knocks.

The wicketkeeper-batter possesses commendable T20 and List A stats in his limited appearances. He has recorded 454 runs in eight one-day matches, laced with a hundred and four half-centuries. In 20-over fixtures, Ravi has put up 295 runs in nine innings, including two fifty-plus scores, striking at 174.55.

He also had a decent Uttar Pradesh T20 League season, accumulating 208 runs in 10 matches at a fiery strike rate of 161.24.

Ravi Singh Will Be Great Wicket-keeper Backup for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026

In the absence of their former captain Sanju Samson, Jurel will be the frontline keeper in Rajasthan Royals’ IPL 2026 playing XI. This ensures that the 24-year-old offers the squad more flexibility as another domestic option behind the wickets.

The gloveman is known for his hard-hitting abilities. Earlier, he had also enjoyed a blistering Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025 campaign, notching up 218 runs in seven appearances, striking at a fierce rate of 173.01. If given a chance in the IPL 2026, he might also grab the headlines, especially coming on the back of two back-to-back dominating outings in white-ball cricket.

