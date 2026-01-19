Who is Sushant Mishra? Meet the 140kph left-arm pacer snapped up by Rajasthan Royals

He was bought for three times his base price at INR 90 lakh.

While Rajasthan Royals had more or less a settled batting unit, they needed reinforcements in the domestic pacer department, going into the Indian Premier League 2026 auction in December. RR managed to bring back Kuldeep Sen, who has previously spent three years with the franchise, apart from roping in a few lesser-known talents.

Of them, one is Sushant Mishra, a left-arm quick who was bought for three times his base price at INR 90 lakh. The former India U19 cricketer with speeds north of 140kmph and a genuine wicket-taker is thus one exciting talent to watch out for in the Rajasthan Royals setup next season.

Sushant Mishra in 2025

The 25-year-old was enjoying a breakout domestic season, where he played a key role in helping his State team Jharkhand win their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025-26. Sushant Mishra finished as the joint top wicket-taker of the tournament, with a tally of 22 wickets in 11 games at an average of 17.18.

Mishra gave a sheer display of his speed and consistency, picking up three wickets in four different matches, with best figures of 3/21 against Rajasthan in Ahmedabad. Extremely adept with the new ball and the death overs, he gave a testament to his abilities to deliver in crunch situations by defending 13 runs in the final over in a Super League match against Madhya Pradesh.

In the recent Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2025-26 as well, the 25-year-old was regularly amongst the wickets. He snared 15 scalps in six games at less than six RPO.

Will Sushant Mishra Feature in RR Playing XI for IPL 2026?

The left-armer was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as a replacement player during IPL 2022, but he has yet to make his IPL debut. However, at Rajasthan Royals, there’s a serious chance that the youngster can earn his maiden IPL cap. This is because the Royals have Tushar Deshpande and Sandeep Sharma as their frontline Indian pacers, both of whom had a lacklustre last season.

With recruits Brijesh Sharma, Kuldeep Sen, and Sushant Mishra providing further options, the Rajasthan Royals might like to try out their new signings. Given Mishra’s recent form, it’d be a big miss for RR if they don’t give him an opportunity.

