Who Is the South African Talent on CSK Radar and Spotted Travelling With Team in IPL 2026?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), once known for favouring experienced names, have now shifted their focus to building a younger core for the future. The change was evident midway last season when they were struggling and made the signings of Dewald Brevis, Ayush Mhatre and Urvil Patel as injury replacements.

The five-time champions invested further ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season, breaking the bank in the auction to acquire talents like Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer for INR 14.2 crores each (most expensive uncapped players). Notably, Kartik and Prashant are touted as long-term replacements for MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja, respectively.

It is now understood that CSK are keeping another young South African talent on the radar and is grooming him. 22-year-old spin all-rounder Jarren Bacher, who was previously acquired by CSK’s sister franchise Joburg Super Kings as injury replacement for Donovan Ferreira earlier this year during the SA202 2026, is now travelling with the CSK squad as net bowler for IPL 2026.

How did Jarren Bacher get under CSK radar?

The grandson of Proteas legend and former captain Ali Bacher, Jarren first impressed ahead of the SA20 2026 season when he was invited by MI Cape Town to assist as a net bowler. That stint was a turning point in his career, as it next led to a trial game for the Joburg Super Kings.

Jarren Bacher steps in. 🦁



📌 He comes in as Don’s replacement for the remainder of the SA20 season. 🏏#WhistleForJoburg pic.twitter.com/VmGaKQHx5A — Joburg Super Kings (@JSKSA20) January 18, 2026

A promising diplay subsequently landed him a contract with JSK for the injured Donovan Ferreira. However, Jarren Bacher did not get to make his debut in the tournament but it gave him exposure to a top-level franchise environment, essential for his growth as a cricketer. Furthermore, he got to rub shoulders with the veterans of the sport and could pick their brains for advice, which would only help him flourish better as a cricketer.

A Ravichandran Ashwin fanboy and groomed by one of South Africa’s leading white-ball spinners

For Jarren Bacher, he did not follow the conventional route of playing the sport since his formative years, growing through the ranks of age group cricket before joining the big leagues. Instead, he decided to pursue the sport professionally when he was seventeen years old and went to England for his academics and to play cricket alongside.

After spending four years, the Ravichandran Ashwin fanboy returned to South Africa to take the next step. Revealing why he idolises Ashwin, Jarren had said to Yahoo Sports,

“My hero is Ravi Ashwin since I was about 13. He’s a fighter. He never gives up. Some people say he plays the game quite hard, but I like that. He’s got this real never-give-up attitude, and I feel like batters fear him like they would a fast bowler. I enjoy that aspect of his game a lot.”

Interestingly, the right-arm off-break bowler with an unorthodox action also received a lot of insights from the veteran Imran Tahir. Tahir has been one of South Africa’s leading spinners in white-ball cricket and was a major influence on Jarren, who also noted that the highest wicket-taking Proteas ODI spinner was always approachable and eager to offer advice during SA20.

Jarren Bacher has an unorthodox action and might get his shot tonight at Boland Park pic.twitter.com/3IL66O1Dpp — Werner (@Werries_) January 19, 2026

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Will Jarren Bacher get a CSK contract?

Speaking about his chances of landing an IPL contract, while it might still seem a bit far-fetched, it is no doubt that Jarren Bacher has been earmarked as a future talent by CSK. If he manages to impress the CSK management in the nets during the IPL 2026 or delivers for JSK when he gets the chance, he can very well be in contention to be picked up in the future IPL auctions, if not by CSK then by another franchise given how teams are always on the lookout for new and exciting talents.

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