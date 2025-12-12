Who Is Virandeep Singh, Malaysia Player Shortlisted for IPL 2026 Auction?

He has registered at a base price of INR 30 lakhs.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction is almost here, and one of the most interesting names among the 359 shortlisted players is Malaysia’s Virandeep Singh. He is the only cricketer from an Associate nation included in this year’s list. At just 26, he has already become the face of Malaysian cricket because of his all-round ability and consistency.

Virandeep Singh, the all-rounder of Malaysia Cricket Team

Virandeep Singh is one of the best players Malaysia has produced. He is a right-handed batter and a left-arm orthodox spinner, which makes him a complete all-rounder. If needed, he also steps in as a wicketkeeper.

He made his international debut in 2019 and quickly rose through the ranks. His leadership qualities were recognised early, and he became Malaysia’s captain at just 20 years and 190 days. This made him the youngest male cricketer to ever lead a T20I team.

He comes from a cricketing family. His elder brother, Pavandeep Singh, is also an international player for Malaysia.

Virandeep Singh stats in T20I

Virandeep has represented Malaysia in 109 matches, scoring 3115 runs at an average of 37.08 and a strike rate of 126.78. His highest T20I score is 116 not out, which came against Indonesia in 2023. That knock remains his only century, but he also has 22 half-centuries.

With the ball, he has been just as important for Malaysia. Virandeep has taken 107 wickets in 109 matches. His economy rate is 5.57 which is excellent in the T20 format, and has an average of 13.82.

Virandeep is one of only four players in T20Is who have scored more than 1000 runs and taken over 100 wickets. He is also the first player ever to achieve the double of 3000 runs and 100 wickets.

He has the most Player of the Match awards in T20 Internationals, currently sitting at the top with 22 awards.

The Malaysian Could Attract Interest in the IPL 2026 Auction

The IPL 2026 auction will be held on December 16, and Virandeep Singh has registered at a base price of INR 30 lakhs. His name was not in the initial list of 350 players, but he was added when nine more players were included.

Many people believe he could be one of the underrated picks of the auction because all-rounders who can bowl left-arm spin and bat in the middle order are always in demand.

Mumbai Indians have a small budget left for the mini auction, so they may look for affordable players. Virandeep could be one of the options for them as he can be used as a backup all-rounder.

Delhi capitals could be another teams which may look to target Virandeep, as currently in the squad they do not have many all-round options.

