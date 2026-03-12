Who Will Be 4 Overseas Players in CSK Playing XI at IPL 2026?

The IPL 2026 is just a few days away and how the Chennai Super Kings (CSK Playing XI) will shape up remains a matter of curiosity. The five-time former champions have failed to make it to the playoffs for the last two seasons and they will be desperate to turn around the fortubes.

Ahead of the season, there are several questions for the CSK IPL 2026 Squad. One of the key decisions will be to pick the right set of overseas players in the line-up.

4 Overseas Players in CSK Playing XI at IPL 2026

The CSK squad for IPL 2026 will have tough competition among their overseas roster. They have some interesting options to choose from, and who will start the tournament will be interesting to see.

Dewald Brevis

The Proteas big-hitter will be one of the sure starters amongst overseas names in the CSK Playing XI. Initially brought in as a replacement last year, Dewald Brevis owned the No.5 spot with 225 runs in six games averaging at 37.50 with an impressive strike rate of 180.0.

The 22-year-old has looked in good form in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2026 as well 207 runs in seven innings with an average almost touch 30s. CSK will not tinker with the South African’s position and will hope he can continue his sublime form when the IPL 2026 begins.

Noor Ahmad

The Afghanistan spinner is also an automatic pick in the CSK Playing XI, given the turning tracks of Chennai. Despite CSK’s poor campaign last season, Noor finished as the second-highest wicket-taker with 24 scalps, one less than Purple cap winner Prasidh Krishna.

CSK can use Noor in the powerplay and in the middle overs to get crucial breakthroughs and to check run-flow as well.



Nathan Ellis

With the exit of Matheesha Pathirana, CSK will need a clever death bowler and the Aussie fits the role perfectly. Retained by CSK for IPL 2026, Ellis has got smart variations and raw speed, relying on slower balls and a lethal yorker in his arsenal. So far In 17 IPL matches, Ellis has picked up 19 wickets with a best figures of 4/30.

Matt Henry/Akeal Hosein

The fourth overseas slot in the CSK Playing XI will be a toss-up between Kiwi pacer Matt Henry and West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein. Akeal is expected to be preferred in the spinning conditions of Chepauk while in away matches with bouncies conditions, CSK can rotate in the New Zealand fast bowler.

