Who Will Be 4 Overseas Players in Gujarat Titans Playing XI at IPL 2026?

Gujarat Titans have reached three IPL playoffs in four editions.

The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is scheduled to commence on March 28, and the fans are eagerly discussing how each franchise would arrange their line-ups. Let’s check out who the four overseas players could be to feature in the Gujarat Titans playing XI in the IPL 2026.

The IPL 2022 champions, Gujarat Titans (GT), also had a great run in the tournament last season. They had topped the points table for almost the entire edition. But a close defeat against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator saw Shubman Gill and Co. finish the league in third place.

Overseas Players in Gujarat Titans Playing XI at IPL 2026

The team has maintained a commendable record of making it to the playoffs thrice in their four appearances so far. GT will look to carry on a similar run in the forthcoming IPL 2026, and picking up the best starting XI, comprising four key overseas players, would be one of the most important aspects to continue the domination.

Jos Buttler

Despite an underwhelming run in the recently concluded ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Jos Buttler would be one of the main overseas stars in the Gujarat Titans playing XI. The English wicket-keeper batter had hugely boosted the team’s top-order prowess after joining them in the last edition of the tournament. He piled up 538 runs in 14 fixtures, including five fifties, averaging a brilliant 59.77.

But the franchise would be worried over his lean patch in the latest T20 championship. In eight matches of the mega ICC event, the gloveman managed to put up only 87 runs, which included four consecutive single-digit scores, followed by a two-ball duck. Moreover, Buttler failed to put up a single 30-plus score in the tournament.

The former England white-ball skipper would be keen to get back among the runs and turn around the abysmal stats in the IPL 2026.

Rashid Khan

The Afghanistan captain has been an absolute match-winner for the franchise in the last four years. Besides his magical spin tricks, Rashid Khan has also proved to be an utility player at the lower-middle order, scoring some crucial runs at a fiery strike rate. This has guaranteed him a spot among the limited foreign players’ slots in the Gujarat Titans playing XI.

Though his side could not advance to the T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights, the skipper had put up a decent show in the 20-over tournament. He snared six scalps in four matches at an impressive economy of 6.68 and also played a vital 20-run cameo in the nail-biting double super-over finish against South Africa.

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Jason Holder

The former West Indies skipper has been a key addition to the Titans’ squad for the IPL 2026. After trading out another Caribbean big-hitter, Sherfane Rutherford, to MI, Jason Holder would be an essential pick for the side to strengthen their batting firepower at the lower-middle order. Besides scoring a few brisk runs in the death overs, the INR 7 crore recruit would also chip in with some crucial breakthroughs.

Notably, the 34-year-old has enjoyed a great run in the T20 World Cup 2026, bagging 10 wickets and notching up 141 runs in seven matches. His heroics were laced with one three-wicket haul, a four-fer, and two unbeaten knocks, including a noteworthy rescue act of a 31-ball 49 facing the Proteas.

Kagiso Rabada

South Africa’s prime pacer Kagiso Rabada would be the final overseas player in the Gujarat Titans playing XI. The seamer missed most of the action during the last edition. However, in his limited four-match appearance, the GT bowler endured a rough patch, scalping only two wickets at an expensive economy rate of 11.57.

The Proteas’ pacer was also not in his peak, managing only five scalps in seven T20 World Cup 2026 matches. But as the side showcased faith in the bowler to retain him for a huge price despite a forgettable previous season, their INR 10.75 crore recruit would be looking to put up a great show for the Titans in the IPL 2026.

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