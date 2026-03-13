Who Will Be 4 Overseas Players in KKR Playing XI at IPL 2026?

The start date for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season has been confirmed for March 28 and with that, the curiosity is also increasing regarding the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR Playing XI). The three-time winners entered the last season as defending champions but ended up finishing in the bottom half of the points table at eighth. Now, after doing the biggest overhaul compared to the other nine teams in the mini-auction last December, Kolkata will strongly hope to turn around their fortunes in IPL 2026.

Ahead of the season, there are several questions for the KKR IPL 2026 Squad. One of the key decisions will be to pick the right set of overseas players in the line-up.

4 Overseas Players in KKR Playing XI at IPL 2026

The KKR squad for IPL 2026 will have tough competition among their overseas roster. They have some interesting options to choose from, and who will start the tournament will be interesting to see.

Sunil Narine

The dynamic all-rounder is now the oldest custodian of the franchise after the departure of Andre Russell. With his mystery spin and six-hitting abilities, Sunil Narine is an automatic pick in the KKR Playing XI.

However, unlike the past few seasons, Narine will not open the innings as hinted by head coach Abhishek Nayar. Nevertheless, Narine can cause similar damage lower down the order and will add more depth to the KKR batting lineup in IPL 2026.

Cameron Green

The Australian all-rounder was the most expensive player in the IPL 2026 auction after KKR splurged a whopping INR 25.20 to acquire his services. Cameron Green was roped in as a replacement for Andre Russell and will shoulder major responsibility.

Green is capable of scoring the big runs and can also serve as an enforcer in the middle with the ball to get crucial breakthroughs.

Tim Seifert

The New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter, along with fellow countryman Finn Allen was bought as replacements for the outgoing wicketkeeping duo of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Quinton de Kock. While Seifert and Allen are both explosive openers, Seifert is likely to get the edge due to his wicketkeeping abilities since Finn Allen doesn’t keep wickets as much.

Seifert’s recent form has also been brilliant, where he played a key role in New Zealand’s runners-up finish at the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2026. He finished the ICC event as the second-highest run scorer with 326 runs in eight innings at a stellar average of 46.57 with a fiery strike rate of 166.32, which included four fifties and a highest score of 89*.

Matheesha Pathirana

The Sri Lankan pacer, known for his lethal yorkers and clinical death bowling, will take the fourth and the final overseas slot. With Mustafizur Rahman also ruled out, KKR will bank on Pathirana a lot to close out games.

There are some concerns, however, over his fitness after he was ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2026 due to a calf injury. While there are no reports of him missing the season, even if he does, it will be for a few games in the initial phase.

