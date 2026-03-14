Who Will Be 4 Overseas Players in Punjab Kings Playing XI at IPL 2026?

The IPL 2026 is all set to begin on March 28. With just two weeks to go, fans will be wondering about the Punjab Kings playing XI.

They came close to winning the title last season as they finished runners up and have kept most of the players from last season in the Punjab Kings IPL 2026 squad.

Let us take a look at the overseas players who are expected to feature in the playing XI.

Overseas Players in Punjab Kings Playing XI at IPL 2026

Azmatullah Omarzai

Azmatullah Omarzai was retained by Punjab Kings for INR 2.40 crore ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. In the previous season, he played nine matches and took eight wickets with the ball. He did not have the best outing with the bat.

However, he is still one of the all-rounders who could be part of the playing XI in IPL 2026. Punjab will be hoping to get more from his batting in the upcoming season. Like in IPL 2025, he bowled with the new ball, and he could again be used in the powerplay this season.

Recently, in the T20 World Cup 2026, Omarzai took nine wickets and scored 89 runs in four matches.

Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis of Australia took four wickets in the T20 World Cup 2026. He was retained by Punjab Kings for INR 11 crore ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 season.

He is likely to be part of the playing XI and could be ahead of players like Mitchell Owen and Cooper Connolly in the pecking order. Stoinis has also improved his bowling in recent times. In the Big Bash League 2025, he took 15 wickets in 11 matches and also performed well with the bat, averaging 54.60.

So, Stoinis has been in good form ahead of the season and could play an important role for Punjab Kings in the middle order.

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Marco Jansen

Marco Jansen is one of the most improved all rounders in recent times. Known mainly as a left arm pacer, the South Africa star has also been contributing with the bat lately.

Recently, in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 semi final against New Zealand, he scored an unbeaten 55. In the tournament, he took 12 wickets in six matches.

He was retained by Punjab Kings for INR 7 crore, and his presence in the lineup will strengthen both the batting and bowling departments. In IPL 2025, Jansen took 16 wickets in 14 matches.

Lockie Ferguson

Lockie Ferguson could play only four matches in the IPL 2025 season as he was ruled out due to injury. In those matches, he took five wickets. He was retained by Punjab Kings for INR 2 crore.

He did not have the best T20 World Cup 2026, as he took six wickets in seven matches. However, he is likely to be ahead of Xavier Bartlett in the pecking order.

Ferguson will mostly be used after the powerplay and in the death overs. On his day, he can be very dangerous with his pace and the variations he has developed in recent times.

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