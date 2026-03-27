Why Abhishek Sharma Must Take On an Expanded Bowling Role for SRH in IPL 2026.

Abhishek Sharma will need to bowl more overs for SRH in IPL 2026.

While Abhishek Sharma will obviously need to do the heavy lifting with the willow, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) would also expect him to share some bowling workload in IPL 2026. In the previous couple of seasons, Abhishek has bowled only 18 overs, snaring two wickets at an average of 81.50 and an economy rate of 9.05 across 10 innings.

However, SRH have an inexperienced spin attack this time, with all the main spinners being uncapped and largely untested at this level. There’s an obvious quality and variety in the spin attack, which gives them some benefit, but they can face issues on flat IPL decks.

Then, SRH also have a depleted pace-bowling attack, with Pat Cummins and Eshan Malinga uncertain, even though both have joined the squad. Even in general, they lack depth and quality in the overall bowling department, with the onus massively on unknown commodities.

Abhi, the proper left-arm spinner, in action 🔥🤌 pic.twitter.com/yDqPMgbIVL — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 27, 2026

Hence, Abhishek Sharma needs to bowl a lot more than the last couple of seasons, when they had reasonable options and depth to work with. If he can give two overs consistently, SRH will find it easier to rotate their other inexperienced spinners and use them in slightly less vulnerable phases in IPL 2026.

How SRH can use Abhishek Sharma effectively in IPL 2026

Abhishek Sharma has been massively underutilised by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL so far, as he has enough variations and guile to bowl economical overs. Apart from his traditional stock delivery, he also has a backspinner that turns from left to right into RHBs.

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It’s just that he hasn’t bowled enough for SRH and India, so his bowling skills haven’t developed as much as he would have liked. Even then, the Hyderabad-based franchise can use Abhishek as a matchup spinner against RHBs this time.

He can operate in the powerplay and middle overs as per the batter and give a couple of overs. That will allow SRH to use Harsh Dubey mostly when the field is spread, and Liam Livingstone can bowl against LHBs.

Abhishek seems to be practising bowling more in the nets and will look to ease the workload on the main spinners. SRH need as many bowling options as possible from the available resources to form a decent attack and give themselves the liberty to shuffle between main and part-time bowlers.

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