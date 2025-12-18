Why CSK Best XI May Not Feature Domestic Sensation Despite Hyped Bid At IPL 2026 Auction

A franchise usually known for going after experienced names and proven performers, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) decided to pivot their strategy and splurged big bucks to acquire uncapped stars in the recent Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) auction. Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer went into the record books after the five-time champions spent a whopping INR 14.2 crores on each to acquire the two youngsters.

CSK had already started the shift to banking on youngsters midway last season and their latest bids only confirmed the new philosophy the franchise has adopted. However, despite the hyped bid and change in culture, talented wicketkeeper-batter Kartik Sharma will find it difficult to find a spot in the CSK Best XI for next season.

Why Kartik Sharma is unlikely to be in CSK Playing XI for IPL 2026?

Given Kartik’s explosive hitting abilities, he was mostly acquired to address the finishing woes and add more depth in the position while also being groomed as a prospect to replace MS Dhoni in the future, who is in the twilight of his career.

Nevertheless, CSK has a total of four wicketkeepers in the ranks for next season – MS Dhoni, Sanju Samson, Urvil Patel and Kartik Sharma, which makes the youngster’s chances low for a spot in the CSK Playing XI.

MS Dhoni’s struggle with his knee puts a question mark over his exact role next season. He had demoted himself to as low as No.8 in IPL 2025 and came out to bat only at the death with a handful of deliveries left. However, with Dhoni having already committed to playing IPL 2026, there’s a chance he might be used as an Impact player by CSK.

On the other hand, CSK have also traded in former Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson, who is a sure starter and is expected to be the designated wicketkeeper of the side in IPL 2026.

The final choice thus eventually boils down between playing Urvil Patel or Kartik Sharma as a specialist batter if at all there’s a slot available. In such a case, Urvil might get the preference given he has already given a display of his abilities last season while Kartik Sharma is still untested.

