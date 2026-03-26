Why CSK Opening With Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad in IPL 2026 Is A Wrong Move

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be aiming for their sixth title in the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League, IPL 2026. At the captain’s meet, Ruturaj Gaikwad revealed that he will open the innings with Sanju Samson to kick off the tournament.

Samson was traded in by the franchise from Rajasthan Royals, and had an incredible T20 World Cup 2026, where he won the ‘Player of the Tournament’ award. With that form on his side, he was nailed on as the CSK opener but there were questions around who will be his partner.

Why CSK Should Not Open With Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad in IPL 2026

Samson recently smashed three back-to-back half centuries to help India win the T20 World Cup. With Samson’s spot as an opener fixed, CSK needed to make a decision between Gaikwad and Ayush Mhatre. They have gone with the former, and it might not be bad, it is not an optimal strategy.

From the skipper himself 👀@Ruutu1331 reveals CSK’s opening pair at #CaptainsDay 🏏#TATAIPL 2026 👉 Starts 28 Mar, 5:30 PM pic.twitter.com/xOhS4GOmUC — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 26, 2026

The 19-year-old Mhatre came in as an injury replacement in the middle of the last season, and took the league by storm. In seven matches, he scored 240 runs while striking at an incredible rate of nearly 190. He smashed all types of bowlers, and did not look vulnerable against raw pace. A skill that is commendable for that age.

Gaikwad has opened the innings for CSK in the past, and has been one of the most prolific openers in the league. He has amassed over 2,200 runs in that position at an average of 44.01. However, he has a strike rate of just 136.9. Gaikwad also likes to take his time, and has his issues while facing the new ball.

Considering the pace at which the game is evolving, most teams are going with an all out attack mode in the powerplay. So is it wise for CSK to have an opener who is not as quite destructive? Especially when you have the better candidate right there.

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The game has evolved and the pitches have gone flatter in the league. That makes having ultra attacking batters at the top a necessity. An opening pair can end the match in the powerplay itself. On the other hand, if your openers underperform, and waste the field restrictions, it can have drastic effects on the innings.

Gaikwad’s strengths and hitting ability kicks in when he is set, and in the middle overs. Given that, it makes much more sense to have him at number three. He has played at this number on eight occasions, and has a strike rate of 151.

All things point towards why the Super Kings opening with Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad would be a wrong decision. They would be better off by giving Mhatre a licence to play his natural game at the top. You have a free-flowing batter with a high intent. Maximising his output should be the priority for the team. And if he falls early, you have a failsafe in your most reliable batter, that is Gaikwad.

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