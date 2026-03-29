Why is Andre Russell Not Playing in IPL 2026? The answer is simple: He retired from the Indian Premier League (IPL) ahead of the IPL 2026 auction in December last year.

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Why Is Andre Russell Not Playing In IPL 2026?

The question ‘Why Is Andre Russell Not Playing In IPL 2026?’ has been trending as KKR begin their campaign. However, the former Caribbean star will not feature in the tournament since he announced his retirement from the IPL.

The decision to retire came after the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) did not retain him ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Hence, he wasn’t available to be bought and will not be playing in IPL 2026.

Andre Russell, who had been a loyal custodian for KKR, spending 11 years with the franchsie faced a decline of late. Furthermore, he was an expensive retention costing INR 12 crores, which could have been freed if KKR released him.

Although Russell has been a proven match-winner for KKR, his stocks over the last few years have fallen and there has been a reduction in workload. He had a subpar IPL 2025 too, scoring only 167 runs in 13 matches at 18.57 and picked eight wickets at an expensive economy of 11.94. Given his struggles with form, fitness, and consistency, KKR chose to keep their emotions aside and make a rational choice.

Andre Russell continues to add value in franchise cricket

KKR will definitely miss not having the star all-rounder in their lineup anymore. The three-time IPL winners decided to replace him by signing Australian all-rounder Cameron Green for a staggering amount of INR 25.20 crores.

Andre Russell will however, continue to add value to KKR and will be a part of the team in IPL 2026. After his retirement, KKR roped him in as the power coach of the side for the next edition. Furthermore, while he announced his IPL retirement and international retirement last year, Andre Russell has also confirmed that he will continue playing in other franchise cricket leagues. His skills could still bolster sides and he has been a regular in T20 leagues like the SA20, CPL, ILT20 and MLC.

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