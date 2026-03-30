Why is Devon Conway not playing in IPL 2026? As the new season gets underway, fans are curious to know why the kiwi batter is not there in this edition. The reason is that he went unsold in the IPL 2026 auction, as no team bid for him.

Why is Devon Conway not playing in IPL 2026?

Devon Conway was with Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025, where he played six matches and scored 156 runs at an average of 26.00 and a strike rate of 131.09.

He was released by the franchise before the auction and later went unsold. His base price was INR 2 crore. This is the reason why is Devon Conway not playing in IPL 2026.

In the T20 World Cup 2026, Conway was part of the New Zealand squad but did not get a game, as Tim Seifert and Finn Allen were ahead of him in the pecking order.

Since the start of 2025, Devon Conway has played 45 T20 matches and scored 1105 runs at an average of 29.86.

This time, Conway will be playing in the Pakistan Super League 2026, as he has joined Islamabad United as a direct signing for PKR 63 million.

Other than the IPL and PSL, he also plays in leagues like the SA20 for Durban Super Giants, where he scored 111 runs in four innings in the recent season. He also represents Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket (MLC).

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Devon Conway in IPL

Devon Conway made his IPL debut in 2022 for Chennai Super Kings and stayed with the team till 2025. During this period, he played 29 matches and scored 1080 runs in 28 innings at an average of 43.20 and a strike rate of 139.71.

In his first season, he scored 252 runs at an average of 42.00. Then in 2023, he scored 672 runs at an average of 51.69 and a strike rate of 139.70, finishing as the third-highest run scorer that season, which was his best performance in the IPL, and also helped CSK lift the title.

He missed the IPL 2024 season because he was ruled out with an injury to his left thumb and had to undergo surgery.

In the previous season, he played only six matches out of the 14 games the team played and managed to score just two half-centuries.

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