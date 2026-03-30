Why Is Dewald Brevis Not in CSK Playing XI for RR vs CSK IPL 2026 Game?

Dewald Brevis was CSK's fourth-highest run-getter in the previous season.

The five-time winners, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), have kicked off their IPL 2026 campaign against the inaugural champions, Rajasthan Royals (RR). But South African youngster Dewald Brevis has failed to make it to the starting XI for the team’s tournament opener.

Why Dewald Brevis Is Not Playing in RR vs CSK IPL 2026 Match

As per RevSportz, the batter has picked up a side strain and is likely to miss out on featuring in the first two or three initial fixtures of the franchise. While it could be a significant blow to the CSK batting order, the situation might also make way for any of the star domestic hard-hitters in the dugout to prove their abilities.

Notably, coming in as an injury replacement, Brevis had set the stage on fire last year. He had scored 225 runs in six matches, laced with two half-centuries, striking at a blistering rate of 180. But his current form has seen a bit of decline during the latest ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Indian soil.

The 22-year-old battled through a rough patch, as he managed only 207 runs in eight appearances, averaging a sub-par 29.57. But before the lean run in the mega ICC event, the right-hander had turned around the momentum while playing for the Pretoria Capitals (PC) in the SA20 2026. Initially, the most-expensive player in the league’s history was also off to a poor start in the edition.

But Brevis picked up the pace when it was needed the most to notch up an unbeaten 75 in Qualifier 1, followed by a stellar 101-run knock in the final. CSK would hope for the batter to recover soon from the injury and enter their lineup.

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The omissions of two key players from their batting order, i.e., the former captain MS Dhoni and Brevis, would be big setbacks for the side. But after a squad overhaul in the IPL 2026 mini auction, CSK have gathered plenty of quality options who can put up their hands to fill in the void.

Moreover, following a bottom-place finish in the previous edition, the franchise would be more keen than even to register a major comeback in the ongoing season.

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