Why Is Glenn Maxwell Not Playing In IPL 2026?

Glenn Maxwell is one of the star overseas players who will not take part in the IPL 2026.

The highly anticipated IPL 2026 is scheduled to kick off on March 28. The league is known for providing a platform for the youngsters to rub shoulders with several Team India players as well as some overseas stars to learn from their experiences. But the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League will see multiple foreign players miss the tournament, including star Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.

Why Glenn Maxwell Is Not Participating In IPL 2026

Many overseas stars have decided to opt out of the IPL 2026 and the Australian big-hitter is also one of them. Earlier, the 37-year-old took to his social media to make the announcement shortly before the IPL 2026 mini auction on December 16, 2025.

“After many unforgettable seasons in the IPL, I’ve decided not to put my name into the auction this year. It’s a big call, and one I make with a lot of gratitude for everything this league has given me. Thank you for all your support over the years, hopefully see you soon,” he had posted on Instagram.

Notably, the player possesses an underwhelming stat in the history of IPL, putting up only 2,819 runs in 141 matches, averaging a sub-par 23.88.

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Glenn Maxwell Endured a Tough Stint in Franchise Cricket

While the exact reason behind the move is unknown, it was visibly clear how Maxwell struggled for form in franchise cricket in the past year. The all-rounder had a horrible season for the IPL 2025 runners-up, Punjab Kings (PBKS), scoring only 48 runs in seven matches and snaring four wickets. His average decreased to just 8.00, which was the third-lowest in his 13-year-long IPL career.

Earlier, Maxwell had an even worse outing with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2024, registering only 52 runs in 10 fixtures of the edition. However, following the dismal run, it was evident that PBKS would not retain the star in their core squad ahead of the IPL 2026.

But just after suffering a lean patch for the Punjab outfits, Maxwell went all guns blazing in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025. After taking over the leadership duties for the Washington Freedom, the player notched up 252 runs in 10 appearances, including an unbeaten ton, striking at a fierce rate of 175. The all-rounder was also effective with his skills with the ball, snaring 10 scalps in six innings. He also led the side to back-to-back MLC finals but fell just short of claiming the title.

Following a dominating run in the American T20 tournament, Maxwell could not carry on a similar momentum in Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL) 2025. He once again struggled to get back into form, recording only 76 runs and two wickets in 11 matches for the Melbourne Stars. These continued rough patches suggest that the break could help the player to regain his form, as he would look to be back to dominate franchise cricket with his explosive, fiery cameos.

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