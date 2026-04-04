Why is Hardik Pandya not in Mumbai Indians playing XI today for DC vs MI IPL 2026 match? The captain is not available for this game as he is not well.

Why is Hardik Pandya not in Mumbai Indians playing XI today for DC vs MI IPL 2026 match?

Since the toss one the question which is trending is: Why is Hardik Pandya not in Mumbai Indians playing XI today for DC vs MI IPL 2026 match? The MI all rounder is unwell for this game, with Suryakumar Yadav leading the side in his absence.

“He’s (Hardik Pandya) not well. Doesn’t look good. So, he isn’t fit for today’s game,” Suryakumar Yadav said at the toss.

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Hardik is unwell and hence will not be taking the field today. Suryakumar Yadav will be the captain today. pic.twitter.com/yXAoaWah4L — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 4, 2026

Mumbai Indians have made three changes for this match. Deepak Chahar comes in for Hardik Pandya, while Corbin Bosch replaces Trent Boult. Mitchell Santner has also been included in place of Allah Ghazanfar.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals are playing with the same team.

DC vs MI Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar.

Impact Subs: Ashutosh Sharma, Auquib Nabi, Sameer Rizvi, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Impact Subs: Mayank Markande, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar.

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Both teams begin IPL 2026 with wins

Both teams started their campaign with a win in their first match. Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets, while Delhi Capitals also beat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets. However, the win for Mumbai was special as they won their opening match of the season for the first time since 2012.

In the previous match, Suryakumar Yadav played as an Impact Player as he was not fully fit. So, it is good news for MI that he is back in the team and ready to lead in the absence of Hardik Pandya. Mumbai will be hoping that Hardik recovers soon, as he is not only the captain but also a key player in both the batting and bowling departments.

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