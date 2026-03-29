Brook last played in IPL in 2023.

The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has begun to a great start. It’s a tournament where fans of all ages cheer for their team, and some of those will have a curiosity that why is Harry Brook not playing in IPL 2026?

The England white-ball captain is one of the most popular names in the world, and naturally fans will wonder why he is not featuring in the biggest T20 league.

Why Is Harry Brook Not Playing in IPL 2026?

Why is Harry Brook not playing in IPL 2026? This is a question that needs a detailed answer.

The England superstar was not part of the IPL 2026 auction after he received a two-year ban from the IPL governing council. Why is Harry Brook banned from IPL? The batter pulled out of the 2025 season after being acquired by Delhi Capitals for INR 6.25 crore.

This was his second consecutive withdrawal from the tournament. Following his 2024 withdrawal, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) introduced a new rule that bans overseas players who register for auction, get picked, then pull out before the season.

What does the IPL rule say?

Any player who registers in the player auction and after getting picked at the auction, makes himself unavailable before the start of the season, will get banned from participating in the tournament and player auction for 2 Seasons.

The only exception to this rule is if the player provides a verified medical report that forces them out of action. Since Brook had withdrawn for non-injury reasons, he was banned for two years. That means he can only be eligible to play in the IPL 2028.

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How Has Harry Brook Fared in IPL?

Harry Brook has featured in only one IPL season so far, which was for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2023. He was one of the costliest players in the auction, getting sold for INR 13.25 crore.

His season was largely disappointing apart from an unbeaten century in one of the outings while opening the innings. He could manage only 190 runs from 11 innings in the season. For a player of his calibre, this was a mediocre time for him in India.

Not playing IPL has not hindered his T20 game. He averages nearly 30 in international T20s while striking at 152. Perhaps when he returns to the league in 2028, he can deliver better returns.

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