Why is Liam Livingstone not in SRH playing XI today for PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 match? The England all-rounder will not be part of this contest as he has not been named in the team batting XI.

Why is Liam Livingstone not in SRH playing XI today for PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 match?

One of the big questions which is trending after the toss is: why is Liam Livingstone not in SRH playing XI today for PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 match? As confirmed by Ishan Kishan at the toss, Livingstone has not been picked for this game. In his place, Salil Arora has come back into the team. However, the exact reason for leaving out Livingstone has not been revealed yet.

The team has made another change as Praful Hinge comes in for Jaydev Unadkat.

Liam Livingstone, Jaydev Unadkat, and Praful Hinge are all named in the impact substitutes list. However, since Ishan Kishan confirmed that Hinge will replace Unadkat, both Livingstone and Unadkat are not part of the playing XI for this match.

Liam Livingstone was in the team in the previous match against Lucknow Super Giants, where he batted at No. 4 and scored 14 off 20 balls, which is too low according to his standards.

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Playing XIs for PBKS vs SRH

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Impact subs: Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga.

Impact subs: Jaydev Unadkat, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Praful Hinge, Kamindu Mendis.

Punjab Kings in good form, SRH look to bounce back

Punjab Kings’ last match was washed out due to rain, and they have five points from three matches, including two wins. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their previous match against Lucknow Super Giants and have won one and lost two out of their three matches.

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