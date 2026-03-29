Why Is Quinton de Kock Not In Mumbai Indians Playing XI Tonight for MI vs KKR IPL 2026? It is a question that will be on the minds of many fans, especially since the Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper-batter was absent from the lineup for their opening fixture of the 19th IPL edition.

Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders lock horns to open their campaign in the IPL 2026, being played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Why Is Quinton de Kock Not In Mumbai Indians Playing XI Tonight for MI vs KKR IPL 2026?

The question ‘Why Is Quinton de Kock Not In Mumbai Indians Playing XI Tonight for MI vs KKR IPL 2026?’ has been trending since the toss. The answer is simple: Quinton de Kock won’t be available as he suffered a niggle and is not completely match fit. The news of the same was confirmed by the commentators on air. In his absence, MI have decided to slot in Ryan Rickelton.

There is, however, no confirmation on his exact return and whether he will be available for the next game. Mumbai’s next three matches of the tournament are against Delhi Capitals (on April 4), Rajasthan Royals (on April 7) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (on April 12).

Quinton de Kock was recently also part of the South Africa squad that finished as the semifinalists of the T20 World Cup 2026. He scored 181 runs in eight games at 22.62 average, including a fifty.

Nevertheless, MI have a like-for-like replacement in his fellow countryman and the Quinton de Kock vs Ryan Rickelton headache will be one that the five-time champions won’t mind.

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MI vs KKR Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, AM Ghazanfar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

MI Impact Subs: Suryakumar Yadav, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar

Kolkata Knight Riders: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Blessing Muzarabani

KKR Impact Subs: Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Dubey, Tejasvi Dahiya

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