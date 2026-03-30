Why is Ravichandran Ashwin not playing in IPL 2026? The former CSK spinner has retired from playing in the tournament.

Why is Ravichandran Ashwin not playing in IPL 2026?

One of the questions trending right now is “why is Ravichandran Ashwin not playing in IPL 2026?” The veteran spinner retired from the IPL in August 2025. He shared on X that his time in the league had come to an end, but he wanted to explore opportunities in other tournaments.

As per BCCI rules, Indian players can play in overseas leagues only after retiring from Indian cricket, including domestic cricket. After retiring, Ashwin was picked by Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League. However, he had to undergo knee surgery and was ruled out of the tournament, so he could not take part.

“They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today, ” Ashwin wrote.

“Would like to thank all the franchisees for all the wonderful memories and relationships over the years and most importantly the IPL and the BCCI for what they have given me until now. Look forward to enjoying and making the most of what’s ahead of me,” he added.

Special day and hence a special beginning.



They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today🤓.



Would like to thank all the franchisees for all the… — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 27, 2025

If he wishes, he can register again for overseas leagues in the upcoming season, such as the Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia, SA20, ILT20, The Hundred, and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

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Ravichandran Ashwin IPL Career Numbers

Ravichandran Ashwin finished his IPL career with 187 wickets. Over the years, he played for five franchises in the tournament.

He began with Chennai Super Kings, where he played from 2009 to 2015 and took 90 wickets in 97 matches. He then moved to Rising Pune Supergiant for one season, picking up 10 wickets in 14 matches.

After that, he joined Punjab Kings and claimed 25 wickets in two seasons. He later represented Delhi Capitals, taking 20 wickets in 28 matches. Ashwin then played for Rajasthan Royals, where he picked up 35 wickets in three seasons.

In 2025, he returned to Chennai Super Kings for his final IPL season after being bought for INR 9.75 crore in the mega auction. He picked up seven wickets that year, and it turned out to be his last season in the tournament. Notably, it was also the first time in his IPL career that his economy rate went above 9.

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