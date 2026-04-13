Why Is Shimron Hetmyer Not in RR Playing XI Tonight for SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Match? It is a question that will be on the minds of many fans, especially since the explosive Rajasthan Royals batter was absent from the lineup.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals lock horns tonight (April 13) in their respective fifth game of the tournament, being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Why Is Shimron Hetmyer Not in RR Playing XI Tonight for SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Match?

The question ‘Why Is Shimron Hetmyer Not in RR Playing XI Tonight for SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Match?’ has been trending since the toss. The answer is simple: Shimron Hetmyer won’t be available for the contest since he has been rested to give young Proteas wicketkeeper-batter Lhuan dre Pretorius a chance in the RR Playing XI. The news of the same was confirmed by RR skipper Riyan Parag at toss.

Riyan said, “We’ve got two changes. Brijesh steps out and Tushar Deshpande comes in. Hetty gets a rest and Pretorius makes his debut.”

Notably, Shimron Hetmyer hasnt been able to get goin in IPL 2026 so far, managing scores of 18, 6* and 0.

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SRH vs RR Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga

SRH Impact Subs: Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Harshal Patel,

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande

RR Impact Subs: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey, Brijesh Sharma

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