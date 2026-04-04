Why Is Shubman Gill Not in Gujarat Titans Playing XI Tonight for GT vs RR IPL 2026 Match? It is a question that will be on the minds of many fans, especially since the Gujarat Titans skippers did not walk out for the coin toss.

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals lock horns tonight (April 4) in their respective second game of the tournament, being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Why Is Shubman Gill Not in Gujarat Titans Playing XI Tonight for GT vs RR IPL 2026 Match?

The question ‘Why Is Shubman Gill Not in Gujarat Titans Playing XI Tonight for GT vs RR IPL 2026 Match?’ has been trending since the toss. The answer is simple: Shubman Gill won’t be available for the contest since he is suffering from muscle spasms. In his absence, star Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan has taken over the captaincy reins.

The news of Gill’s absence was confirmed by the GT stand-in skipper during toss. With Gill out, young wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra gets a chance in the Gujarat Titans Playing XI.

Rashid said in the middle, “Gill has got bit of a muscle spasm, hopefully he will be back soon. KK (Kumar Kushagra) is playing his first game and look forward to see him play.”

For the unversed, Kushagra was picked up by GT during the IPL 2025 auction for INR 65 lakhs but did not get a chance to feature last season. Prior to that, he played for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 2024 season.

Now, after being retained for IPL 2026 by GT, the talented wicketkeeper-batter will hope to capitalise on the chance today and make it count to keep himself in the reckoning for future opportunities.

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GT Vs RR Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Kumar Kushagra, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan(c), Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

GT Impact Subs: Shahrukh Khan, Jason Holder, Manav Suthar, Anuj Rawat, Jayant Yadav

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma

RR Impact Subs: Ravi Bishnoi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Shubham Dubey, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Singh

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