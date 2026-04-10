Why KKR Middle Order Has Failed To Make a Mark in IPL 2026?

Former Australia captain Aaron Finch explained why KKR middle-order is not performing well in IPL 2026.

In the match against LSG, KKR were in a strong position at 98/1 after 10 overs while batting first. From the 10th to the 15th over, they did not score a single boundary and lost two wickets during that period.

Cameron Green Struggles Against LSG

Cameron Green, who came in at No. 4, also struggled during this phase and could not score freely. Speaking about this on ESPNcricinfo, former Australia captain Aaron Finch said that some KKR batters looked out of form and unsure of their approach. He explained that Green seemed confused about whether to attack or just rotate strike.

“There was a couple of batters that looked like they were seriously searching for form,” Aaron Finch said. “When Cameron Green first walked in, it was like he was so unsure about his game. Do I play a big shot? Do I just accumulate for a bit? And what that does, you end up losing all your intent. You face a lot of dot balls. It builds pressure,” Green said.

Even though Cameron Green recovered later in the innings and finished with 32 not out off 24 balls, he struggled for most of his stay.

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KKR Middle-Order Under Pressure

Rinku Singh, one of KKR’s experienced batters, has also been struggling this season, as he was dismissed for just four runs off seven balls in this match. So far, he has scored 72 runs in three innings, but his strike rate of 135.84 is below his usual standards.

Aaron Finch said that Rinku looked out of form and not as focused as usual. His body weight was moving away while playing shots, which is not something normally seen in his batting.

“Rinku, on the other hand, he just looked totally out of sorts. It was almost like he wasn’t watching the ball as closely as what he could have. He’s looking to play the shot, but all his weight is going away from the ball. It was really unusual, which is something that I haven’t seen from him before. There was a batting line-up that looked short on confidence in that middle order,” he added.

Even though KKR struggled, one positive for them was the form of Rovman Powell, who scored an unbeaten 39 off 24 balls. His innings helped the team reach a total of 181, which looked like a good score at the time.

With their next match against CSK on April 14, KKR have a lot of issues to sort out. They are yet to win a match this season.

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