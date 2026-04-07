Why KKR Should Consider Playing Rachin Ravindra at No.3 Instead of Cameron Green in IPL 2026?

Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) put their first points on the board last night (April 7) after a washout against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). The Ajinkya Rahane-led side, who were dented before the tournament even started with multiple injuries, had a poor beginning.

They lost their first two games and were reduced to 25/2 in 3.4 overs against PBKS before the heavens opened up and KKR went back home with a point.

Undoubtedly, there are a few concerns in the side, but the biggest issue remains their big-money signing Cameron Green. The Australian all-rounder could not get going with the bat in the first three games so far with scores of 18, 2 and 4. Furthermore, Green is not yet bowling since his workload is being managed due to a back concern.

The compromised utility of the INR 25.2 crore recruit has raised questions over his place in the KKR Playing XI. In such a scenario, New Zealand batting all-rounder Rachin Ravindra could be a perfect name to replace Green, at least till he is not bowling.

Let’s take a look at why Rachin’s inclusion can benefit the side.

Offers LHB-RHB combination in the top-order

KKR does not have a left-hander in the top-four with Rinku Singh coming in at No.5. Currently, the top four is comprised of openers Finn Allen and Ajinkya Rahane, followed by Cameron Green at No.3 and Angkrish Raghuvanshi at No.4.

Playing Rachin Ravindra instead of Cameron Green thus gives KKR a LHB-RHB combination in the top-order and can cause issues for the opposition bowling attack. Rachin can also play as an anchor and bat at the same position for NZ.

Provides a solid spin option

Apart from Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine, KKR have used Anukul Roy as their third spin option. However, he has not been used much, bowling just 1.1 overs against MI and 2 overs against SRH. Also, Varun Chakravarthy has gotten pasted by opposition batters, conceding 48 in his four overs in the opener against MI and then had another disappointing outing against SRH where he went for 31 runs in his two overs and has remained wicketless so far in the tournament.

On the other hand, Rachin provides a solid spin option, capable of completing his full quota of four overs if needed. He has also been in brilliant form with the ball of late, and finished as the top Kiwi wicket-taker in their runners-up finish at the T20 World Cup 2026 earlier this year. He took 12 wickets in seven innings at an average of 12.41 and a best figure of 4/27.

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Can slot in an extra batter in the KKR Playing XI

Playing Rachin Ravindra also allows KKR to slot in an extra batter in the side. If he replaces Cam Green, KKR can drop Anukul Roy for an extra batter like the promising and explosive Tejasvi Dahiya. KKR desperately need more firepower in the lower order after there were visible struggles against SRH where they got bundled out for 161 in their chase of 227.

The bowling combination also won’t be affected as Rachin can provide the third spin option along with Varun and Narine, while KKR can keep their three-pacer combination of Vaibhav Arora, Blessing Muzarabani, and Kartik Tyagi (IP).

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