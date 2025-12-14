Why Mustafizur Rahman And Other Bangladesh Stars in IPL 2026 Auction List Can Go Unsold?

Bangladesh star pacer Mustafizur Rahman along with other players from his country might fail to find any suitors when the hammer goes up during the IPL 2026 Auction on December 16, in Abu Dhabi. Notably, a total of seven Bangladesh players including Mustafizur have registered in the IPL 2026 Auction List – Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana, Rakibul Hasan and Md Shoriful Islam.

The left-arm speedster has the highest base price of INR 2 crores amongst Bangladeshi stars, while Rakibul Hasan has the lowest at INR 30 lakhs and the other five players have been priced at INR 75 lakhs.

However, the demand for these Bangladesh players can take a backseat due to lack of availability for the entire season. This is because Bangladesh is set to play a six-game white-ball series (three ODIs and three T20Is) against New Zealand next April, according to the Future Tours Programme schedule, which will coincide with the IPL 2026. In such a case, franchises might look at other options while roping in Bangladesh players as replacement signings if needed

Will BCB issue NOCs to the Bangladesh players part of the IPL 2026 Auction List?

With the availability of overseas players being a big factor in a highly competitive league like IPL, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have clarified that they will be issuing NOC to their players, barring national commitments (i.e the series against New Zealand).

On the other hand, the BCCI is also expected to have a meeting with all ten franchises tomorrow (December 15), to brief them on the possible availability scenarios of the foreign stars.

The standard procedure for auction rules will also be followed, which states, “For the purposes of this Player Auction, a player’s expected unavailability for part of the IPL 2026 season will be ignored. The full amount of the annual League Fee bid (assuming 100% availability) will be deducted from the Salary Cap. However, to assist Franchisees in determining their strategy, BCCI will give an expected availability for each relevant player for the IPL 2026 season.”

