Why Ramakrishna Ghosh Deserves a Spot in CSK Playing XI for IPL 2026?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have a tremendous talent in Ramakrishna Ghosh waiting on the flanks, and the five-time champions can unleash him in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season by handing him his debut. Roped in by CSK at the mega-auction last time around for his base price of INR 30 lakhs and retained for IPL 2026 too, the 28-year-old seam bowling all-rounder is taking all the right strides to convince the selectors for a spot in playing XI.

Ramakrishna Ghosh in fiery form before IPL 2026

In the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT 2025-26), the Maharashtra cricketer is one of the leading performers with both the bat and the ball. With the willow, Ramakrishna has amassed 205 runs in five innings which includes two fifties while also maintaining a strike rate of close to 140s.

Ramakrishna’s numbers with the ball however has been superb, where he managed to take a seven-wicket haul in the match against Himachal Pradesh and entered the record books for having the best bowling figures from his state in the history of the tournament. Overall, the talented all-rounder is currently the leading wicket-taker in VHT 2025-26, with 16 scalps from five games.

In red-ball cricket too, the CSK cricketer has been in good touch, racking up 130 runs at an average of 32.50 while also snaring 10 wickets from four games with best figures of 4/71 in an innings.

Why Ramakrishna Ghosh deserves a spot in CSK playing XI?

CSK struggled with their lower-order last season, failing to chase down relatively easy targets which was one of the prime reasons behind their bottom of the table finish. Thus in order to address the woes, they roped in younger talents like Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer.

With Ramakrishna Ghosh also in the ranks and in stellar form, CSK have more options to choose from. Opting for Ramakrisha also comes with added advantage, given he can bowl in the powerplay and death overs while also being flexible to bat in any position. Ramakrishna Ghosh can also be used as a backup for Shivam Dube, who had a relatively lacklustre last season with the bat and isn’t used for his bowling much in the IPL.

