Why Ravindra Jadeja Didn’t Bowl a Single Over in IPL 2026 Fixture Against SRH.

Ravindra Jadeja has not bowled any overs in two IPL 2026 matches.

Ravindra Jadeja didn’t bowl a single over, playing solely as a batter against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) last night. This was the second instance in IPL 2026 that he wasn’t given a single over, with Rajasthan Royals (RR) also not using him against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Guwahati last week.

In the post-match press conference after the defeat, RR captain Riyan Parag explained the reasoning behind limiting Ravindra Jadeja’s overs during the carnage in Hyderabad. He said that with Ishan Kishan in full flow, he didn’t want to take any risks and instead chose to rely on Ravi Bishnoi.

“Jaddu bhai, I don’t know, just a split-second decision. Ishan was batting really well, so I didn’t want to take that chance. Trusted Bishnoi with the overs.”

Ravindra Jadeja’s record against LHBs has indeed been below par for a while now: 4 wickets, 36.75 average, & 9.69 economy rate since 2025. In contrast, Ravi Bishnoi has done better against southpaws this season, with seven wickets at 14.71 runs apiece, even though his economy rate (9.97) has been on the higher side.

How Rajasthan Royals have underutilised Ravindra Jadeja’s overs in IPL 2026

Overall, Ravindra Jadeja has bowled only seven overs across five matches, picking three wickets at an average of 19 and an economy rate of 8.14 in three IPL 2026 innings. He has yet to complete his quota even once, and has bowled only two overs in two different matches.

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He started the season with a set of three overs against his former side, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), dismissing two batters at an economy rate of 6. Later, Jadeja was expensive in the next fixture against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad, where he conceded 25 runs in two overs and went wicketless.

In a rain-curtailed 11-over game against MI, Jadeja wasn’t required, as five other bowlers completed the job. Then, he bowled two economical overs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and also removed Romario Shepherd in the process.

A common trend in all these games has been RR’s hesitance to expose him against LHBs, especially after Sai Sudharsan hit him for 14 runs in an over earlier in the tournament. His white-ball bowling is limited at the moment, and with Bishnoi mostly doing the job against southpaws, Jadeja might continue to underbowl for the Royals throughout the season.

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