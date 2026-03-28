Why RCB Players Are Wearing Black Armbands in IPL 2026 Opener Against SRH?

The much-anticipated IPL 2026 has finally kicked off with a high octane clash between the reigning champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and 2016 winners, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Notably, the RCB players have been seen wearing black armbands during the T20 league opener. Earlier, they were also spotted in No.11 jerseys during the pre-match warm-up.

The gesture is a tribute to the fans who had lost their lives in the tragic stampede outside of the stadium during RCB’s victory celebrations last year. The ongoing RCB vs SRH is also the first game to be hosted in the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium since the unfortunate incident of June 4. The management has also decided to keep vacant 11 seats at the venue to honour their love and support for the franchise.

“Royal Challengers Bengaluru will pay tribute to the eleven members of the RCB family who tragically lost their lives in the unfortunate incident on June 4. As a mark of respect, players will wear practice jerseys bearing the number 11 during the warm-up, followed by black armbands during the match,” noted an RCB statement.

“In a lasting gesture of remembrance, eleven seats at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will remain unoccupied, serving as a permanent tribute to the fans whose unwavering support will always be a part of the RCB family,” it included.

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An 18-year-long wait for the team to get their hands on the elusive trophy had finally ended in the previous season of the tournament. Following the historical triumph, RCB will be more pumped up than ever to replicate a similar show in the IPL 2026 and lift it again in consecutive seasons.

Last year, multiple players had stepped up in crucial situations, helping the side to finish the league stage in the top two. Former captain Virat Kohli was once again RCB’s highest run-getter for the season, notching up 657 runs in 15 matches, laced with eight half-centuries. The Rajat Patidar-led team had also registered an unique record of winning all of their away fixtures, including the knockout games.

However, in 26 encounters in the league so far, RCB slightly trails the head-to-head record by 11-13, with two games ending with no results. These two sides will once again clash in the reverse fixture on May 22 in Hyderabad.

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