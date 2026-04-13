Why Should Tilak Varma be Demoted in Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 Batting Order?

Tilak Varma's last half-century in the format came in December 2025.

Star Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Tilak Varma is yet to put up an impactful knock in the IPL 2026 so far. In four matches of the ongoing edition, the southpaw has scored only 35 runs at a below-par strike rate of 120.68, averaging just 8.75. In the franchise’s latest home clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), he was once again dismissed for a low score.

Coming in at No.4, the batter managed just one run when MI still needed 161 more runs off 12.1 overs. Following this, former India skipper Krishnamachari Srikkanth has opined that Tilak should be demoted in the MI line-up for the remainder of the season.

Why Mumbai Indians Should Consider Demoting Tilak Varma in Their Line-up

With the rapid transformation of modern T20 cricket, batters are now emphasising hitting from the word go rather than settling down at the pitch. However, the 23-year-old is yet to put up such blazing shows in his four seasons in the league so far.

Tilak’s strike rate has always remained under 150, except for the IPL 2023, where he struck at a fierce rate of 164.11. The former India batter believes that demoting the batter into the lower-middle order will be helpful for the side while chasing huge totals.

“He hasn’t done well for MI in the last two to three IPLs. He can’t take the opposition out of a contest. At his position, he has to play impactful knocks like Patidar. You don’t want consistency here. I am not asking you to score 7 out of 10 games. You score in 4 out of 10 games and win the match singlehandedly for your team,” stated Srikkanth on his YouTube channel.

“I don’t think MI will do this, but Tilak Varma should be demoted down the order. He should come in at No.6 or 7. Tilak Varma is brilliant only when you have to chase 160 or 170. But chasing 200 or 220, Tilak Varma has no chance,” he added.

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Mumbai Indians Suffer Three Consecutive Defeats in IPL 2026

The five-time winners had started off the IPL 2026 with a smashing win over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The six-wicket victory also saw the side breaking their 13-year-long jinx of losing in the opening games. But since then, MI have failed to continue the momentum, succumbing to three back-to-back losses.

While bowling has been the most concerning aspect of the team’s poor run, there are also questions around their batters’ form. However, MI would be keen to regroup and plan their strategies better before they take on an unbeaten Punjab Kings (PBKS) at home on April 16.

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