Why Top-heavy Batting Unit Could Hinder LSG IPL 2026 Campaign

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have been in the Indian Premier League for four seasons but have not won a title. They will be hoping to change that in the IPL 2026. Rishabh Pant will continue to lead the side, which has some serious talent.

However, the LSG IPL 2026 squad has quite a few issues. One of the major ones is the balance in their overseas roster regarding the player roles. That overseas department includes Aiden Markram, Mitch Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Matthew Breetzke, Josh Inglis, Anrich Nortje, and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Top-heavy Batting Could be an Issue for LSG in IPL 2026

The LSG squad for IPL 2026 doesn’t look as formidable as the other sides in the tournament. Some of their issues include lack of overseas pace options and high quality finishers. These issues plagued them in the previous season as well but they could address them in the mini auction.

Lucknow Super Giants have a plethora of top order batting options. Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh will continue to open the innings this season as well. Last year, the pair working felt like a miracle given their past record but they will inspire confidence this time around.

Muskuraaiye, Super Giants vapas aa rahe hain 🤩🗓️



𝟭 𝗔𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗟 👉 Humaare season ki shuruwat, Ekana mein 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/8IXyWjtnbs — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 11, 2026

Rishabh Pant and Nicholas Pooran will follow them. Pooran batted at number three in the first half of the last season before Pant moved up the order. They then have Ayush Badoni and Abdul Samad. While the latter is a good hitter, the former is more suited in the top order.

None of the Lucknow batters are quite reliable down the order barring Pooran but his best position is in the top four. They have two back-up options in Josh Inglis and Matthew Breetzke. However, both of them are ideal for a top four role, which further restricts them from trying a different combination.

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Last year, the Super Giants had David Miller in the lower middle order but he could not deliver. They had the purse to bring in Liam Livingstone but they spent it elsewhere. Now their bet to balance the batting unit would be to move Pooran down. He has good experience in the role, with over 1,100 runs at number five and lower at a strike rate of 164 while averaging 34.

The LSG IPL 2026 campaign will depend on how well their top order does. If it fails, they could be in for a long long season.

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