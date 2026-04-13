Why was Tim David fined and handed demerit point after MI vs RCB IPL 2026 match?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) big-hitter Tim David faced sanctions for his actions during the game against Mumbai Indians on Sunday (April 12) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). The development was confirmed via an official statement on the IPL website.

Why Tim David faced fine and demerit point?

Tim David has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee and handed one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the Indian Premier League Code of Conduct. David was found guilty of violating Article 2.4 for disobeying the umpire, not once but twice.

What had happened was during the first innings when RCB were batting, on the 18th over, Tim David had smashed Hardik Pandya for a towering maximum. However, the umpires decided to change the ball and when the case of used balls was brought out, David took one and started toying with it.

Umpire Kannur Swaroopanand, one of the two on-field umpires could then be seen trying to get the Aussie batter to stop from juggling the ball and retrieve it. He was visibly not happy before the other on-field umpire Virender Sharma also intervened.

Former MI skipper Rohit Sharma joined the interaction in the middle after David handed over the ball as the duo shared a laugh.

Watch the incident below.

The incident repeated in the final over “when he again did not hand over the ball to the umpires.”

Nevertheless, this was David’s first offence of the season, and he has pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction imposed by the match referee.

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MI vs RCB highlights

Speaking about the MI vs RCB game, David remained not out at 34* off 16 and helped Bengaluru post a towering total of 240/4 in 20 overs. Phil Salt’s 36-ball 78, coupled with fifties from Virat Kohli (50 off 38) and Rajat Patidar (53 off 20 ) contributed majorly to the big score.

Coming to the chase, Sherfane Rutherford’s 31-ball 71 kept MI in the hunt till late but eventually they fell short of the target by 18 runs as RCB picked up their third win in four games while Mumbai suffered their third loss in four matches.

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