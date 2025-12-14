Why West Indies Star Could Be a Good LSG Target for IPL 2026 Auction

He has registered at a base price of INR 1.25 crore.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction is scheduled for December 16 in Abu Dhabi. Roston Chase of West Indies, a potential LSG target, will be one of the names set to go under the hammer among the 359 players shortlisted in the final auction list.

Roston Chase – a perfect fit for LSG

Roston Chase will be listed in Set 28 under the All-Rounder 4 category, with a base price of INR 1.25 crore. He could be a perfect Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) target if they decide to bid for him at the auction.

They retained 17 players on the retention deadline day and also added Mohammed Shami from Sunrisers Hyderabad and Arjun Tendulkar from Mumbai Indians through trades. As a result, they now have six slots left to fill, including four overseas spots, with a remaining purse of INR 22.95 crore.

At present, Lucknow have Shahbaz Ahmed as their main spin bowling all-rounder and do not have many other all round options. They have released Ravi Bishnoi and retained Digvesh Rathi, which could increase the need for a spin bowling all rounder. In this role, West Indies player Chase could be a useful LSG target. He can bat in the middle order, especially at number 5, and is capable of bowling his full quota of overs.

LSG may again rely on an Indian pace attack this season. Along with Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran, Chase could be the fourth overseas player in the playing XI for the upcoming season. This was an area where LSG struggled last season, as their top six batters offered very few bowling options. With Pooran already in the squad, the franchise may look to add another West Indies player.

As a bowler, Chase can be more than just a match up option, as he can bowl in the powerplay and middle overs. As a batter, he is flexible and can bat anywhere in the middle order.

Roston Chase stats in 2025

Chase has had a decent year across formats. In T20Is, he played 17 matches, scored 281 runs and took 11 wickets. In ODIs, he scored 300 runs and picked up 13 wickets in 15 matches.

Earlier in CPL 2025, playing for St Lucia Kings, he featured in 12 matches, scored 270 runs in 10 innings at an average of 38.57 and a strike rate of 144.38, and also took 11 wickets.

