Will Domestic Sensation Snatched From Mumbai Indians Feature in LSG Best XI After IPL 2026 Auction?

They signed him for INR 2.6 crores.

Lucknow Super Giants were among the most-busy franchises at the IPL 2026 auction, having made some standout signings, including the addition of an uncapped Rajasthan wicketkeeper-batter Mukul Choudhary for a whopping INR 2.60 crore. The 21-year-old batter is expected to feature in the LSG Best XI. How that line-up shapes up will be interesting to see.

LSG was among the most talked-about teams ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, having roped in veteran pacer Mohammed Shami and Arjun Tendulkar via a trade deal with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, respectively.

Heading into the auction with a fourth-highest purse of INR 22.9 crore, one of their main goals was to find a suitable replacement for veteran David Miller to play the finisher’s role. While they spent INR 8.2 crore to add Josh Inglis to the LSG IPL 2026 squad, they also have another option with the signing of Mukul Choudhary. However, this brought their total wicket-keeper count to five, raising questions about LSG IPL 2026 auction strategy.

Can Lucknow Super Giants Fit in Mukul Choudhary?

The LSG batting core boasts Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, and Josh Inglis, making competition for the middle-order and keeping roles intense. With four overseas limitations and unavailability of proven finishers in the lower middle order, Choudhary’s best role is as at No.5 or 6 to bat during the death overs and keep wickets if needed.

Plus, with uncertainty over the availability of Inglis and his limited experience as a finisher, Choudhary could earn a place in LSG Bext XI. However, if LSG decide to try Inglis as a finisher, Choudhary could work as a backup or sneak into the playing XI in place of Abdul Samad, who hasn’t lived up to his potential in the tournament yet.

If he maintains his calm under pressure and finishing impact from domestic play, Mukul Choudhary could replace an established player. This is especially true on slower pitches, where his ability to hit boundaries late in innings is crucial. And LSG not signing a proven finisher, the franchise’s faith in youngsters, highlights a significant strategic shift.

Choudhary’s inclusion comes after a strong performance in the State A Trophy, where he amassed 617 runs with an average of 102.83. He also had a breakout in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, including a match-winning 62 not out against Delhi. In seven T20s, he averages 42 with a solid strike rate of 165.35, including two fifties, showcasing his skills as a modern finisher who can stabilise and accelerate.

LSG Best XI After IPL 2026 Auction

As for the LSG Best XI, Marsh, Markram, Pooran, Pant, Ayush Badoni, and Samad are certainties to start. They can also slot Josh Inglis in the middle-order, but this might affect their bowling attack, which will be an all Indian unit.

Probable LSG BEST XI

Aiden Markram

Mitchell Marsh

Nicholas Pooran

Rishabh Pant

Josh Inglis

Ayush Badoni

Abdul Samad

Wanindu Hasaranga

Mohammed Shami

Mohsin Khan

Mayank Yadav

Digvesh Rathi/Mukul Choudhary (Impact player)

Looking at the Lucknow Super Giants, it seems difficult for Mukul Choudhary to make it into the LSG Best XI initially. This is especially true until Josh Inglis is available and Abdul Samad starts giving quick runs lower in the order. However, since he can hit well from the lower order, there is a good reason to use him as an impact player, particularly in run chases and high-scoring matches.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.