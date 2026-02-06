Will Josh Hazlewood Be Fit to Play IPL 2026 for RCB?

Josh Hazlewood was the highest wicket-taker for RCB in the IPL 2025.

Days after the ODI and Test captain Pat Cummins was sidelined from the Australia squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, the side has dealt another blow in the form of Josh Hazlewood. With the speedster also joining Cummins on the sidelines for the event, the question now arises: Will Josh Hazlewood be fit to play in the IPL 2026 for RCB?

Josh Hazlewood Injury Update: Will RCB Pacer Be Available for IPL 2026?

Earlier, the 35-year-old had picked up a hamstring strain during a Sheffield Shield game in November 2025. The setback had ruled him out of the entire Ashes series on home soil. However, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru player was all set to make a comeback in the upcoming T20 championship. But a late recovery has further delayed Hazlewood’s plans to return to action.

“We were hopeful Josh would be back to match fitness by the Super Eights stage but the latest indications [are] he is still some time away. Trying to accelerate his program will carry too much of a risk,” revealed Australia’s selector Tony Dodemaide.

With the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) expected to kick off on March 26, the speedster will get at least seven weeks to regain his match fitness. But as the exact timeframe needed for Hazlewood’s recovery is yet to be known, it is uncertain if the RCB bowler will take part in the IPL 2026.

Josh Hazlewood Played Key Role in RCB’s Maiden IPL Triumph

The Australian seamer proved to be a vital cog in the Men in Red squad to strengthen their pace attack, comprising the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar and youngster Yash Dayal. Hazlewood was the leading wicket-taker for the Bengaluru outfit and the third-highest overall in the latest season of the league.

The INR 12.50 crore recruit snared 22 wickets in 12 matches that guided the franchise to finally end their 17-year-long wait of lifting the elusive IPL trophy. The RCB fans will be hopeful for the pacer to be fit in time as the team eyes defending their title in the forthcoming IPL 2026.

