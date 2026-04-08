Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to host Delhi Capitals on April 11 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. One of the main question is Will MS Dhoni and Dewald Brevis play in CSK vs DC IPL 2026 match?

MS Dhoni and Dewald Brevis are dealing with injuries and have not played any matches so far this season. Dhoni is suffering from a calf strain, while Brevis has a side strain that he picked up during training.

The five time champions are missing both players, as they have not been able to open their win account in the tournament.

Will MS Dhoni and Dewald Brevis play in CSK vs DC IPL 2026 match?

Ahead of their next game, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan provided an update on both players. Will MS Dhoni and Dewald Brevis play in CSK vs DC IPL 2026 match? While speaking to Cricbuzz, he said that Dhoni might take some more time, while Brevis is improving.

“MS is undergoing rehab and it will take some time. We can’t say how much time. We are hoping he will be available for the next game, but that will depend on how he progresses. We have a few days before the next game,” Kasi Viswanathan said.

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Three losses in a row leave CSK searching for answers in IPL 2026

In IPL 2026 so far, CSK have played three matches and lost all three by big margins. In the first match, they were defeated by Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets in Guwahati. In the second match, Punjab Kings beat them by five wickets in Chennai. Recently, they lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 43 runs in Bengaluru. So, they are yet to open their account on the points table. Last season also, they finished at the bottom with only four wins in 14 matches.

They have also been hit by injuries and unavailability of players. Before the start of the season, one of their pacers was ruled out due to injury. Also, Brevis and MS Dhoni have not been available for some matches because of their injuries, and both are important parts of the playing XI. The team will be hoping that they recover quickly, as both will return to the playing XI once fully fit.

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