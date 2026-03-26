Will MS Dhoni Play as CSK Impact Player in IPL 2026? R. Ashwin Opines

MS Dhoni scored 196 runs in 14 matches last season.

Only two days to go for the IPL 2026, and the fans can’t wait more to see MS Dhoni back in action for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, among the speculations of this being his final Indian Premier League season, there are also debates around the batter’s position in the starting XI and whether the 44-year-old could come in as an impact player for the side after the inclusion of Sanju Samson.

Former CSK all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin strongly believes that the team will not play their ex-skipper Dhoni as an impact player in the upcoming season. Besides a few fiery cameos down the order, the gloveman will also play a key role in shaping up the young squad for the future following a major overhaul in the IPL 2026 mini auction.

“I do not agree that he has to stay on the impact list. If he is in the squad, he has to play. If he does not want to, he should not play the entire season, that is it. Dhoni will have a critical role to support this new bowling line-up on the field. His biggest role will be in keeping, setting the field, and giving a shoulder to Ruturaj,” said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

“If you are making a CSK XI, and Dhoni is in the squad, the debate ends right there. He has to be in the XI. If he does not want to play, he would retire. He has 100% belief that he can play. He is practicing from the last three months. If he wants to play, it is not possible to go tell him you can’t play,” he added.

ALSO READ:

Ravichandran Ashwin on MS Dhoni Role in CSK Line-up for IPL 2026

The former player also discussed Dhoni’s batting position in the CSK playing XI. Last year, the franchise saw multiple collapses, and the wicketkeeper-batter had to enter the crease early. But a new line-up of the Chennai outfits, featuring some promising youngsters, would aim to provide a smashing start and continue the momentum through the middle overs.

“MS wants that he plays the last three overs. But the top order did not score many times and he had to go up. This time, they have added power in the top order to avoid this. Maybe this time, he will get to bat higher only in 3-4 games, or else he will only come in the end. He is not your number six batter, that I will agree. But he can play a double role. He can be the on-field compass for Ruturaj,” he opined.

Ashwin also revealed that their marquee acquisition, Samson, is not likely to take up the keeping duties this season. He had watched Dhoni continue with the glovework as the ex-Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper was seen fielding in one of their practice matches.

This clearly indicates that the legendary India captain is set to start in the CSK playing XI as the five-time champions take on RR in an away fixture in Guwahati on March 30. Moreover, following a bottom-place finish in the last edition, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Co. would be keen to script a major comeback in the IPL 2026.

“I went to watch the practice one day and Samson was fielding. So, thinking of all this, I feel MS will keep wickets and probably bat at seven. He cannot play the middle overs, but he can surely give you finishing touches. Last year also I saw him from close quarters, he is still able to hit those big shots. Maybe he is not the same player, but he is definitely putting in the efforts,” Ashwin concluded.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.