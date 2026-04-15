Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 18, and the big question is: will MS Dhoni play that match?

The five-time champions got a big setback before the start of the tournament as MS Dhoni was ruled out of the early part of the season due to a calf strain.

Will MS Dhoni Play in SRH vs CSK IPL 2026 Match?

The former captain has already missed five matches. According to RevSportz, Dhoni will take a decision tomorrow morning on whether he will travel to Hyderabad for the upcoming match. He is close to full fitness.

“MS Dhoni to take a call tomorrow morning on whether he will travel to Hyderabad for CSK’s match against SRH on Saturday. The former CSK captain, who so far has been sidelined due to a calf strain, is very close to full fitness, it is learnt. A final call will be taken tomorrow morning,” Revsportz reported.

MS Dhoni has been training with the team, and there were a lot of talks that he might play against KKR, but he did not feature in the match. In his absence, Sanju Samson has been doing the wicketkeeping in IPL 2026. Ruturaj Gaikwad has been giving regular updates on his recovery and said that his rehab is going as per the planned two week timeline. This means Dhoni is close to full fitness and could be available for the next match against SRH.

They also missed Dewald Brevis in the first three matches due to injury, but he is now back and played in the last two matches, both of which they won.

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From Three Straight Losses to Back to Back Wins for CSK in IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings had a very disappointing start to their IPL 2026 campaign as they lost their first three matches of the season. They suffered defeat against Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

However, they have now bounced back strongly with two back to back wins against Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. After finishing at the bottom of the table last season, it initially looked like they might struggle again. But their performances in the last two matches show that they are slowly getting back on track.

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